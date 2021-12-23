ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stock Market News for Dec 23, 2021

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

Wall Street closed higher on Wednesday completing back-to-back rallies after three-days of Omicron-led decline. Strong economic data and development on COVID-19 treatment front supersede market participants’ concerns on the rapid spread of the Omicron. All three major stock indexes ended in positive territory.

How Did The Benchmarks Perform?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) surged 0.7% or 261.19 points to close at 35,753.89. Notably, 26 components of the 30-stock index ended in green while 4 in red. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite finished at 15,521.89, jumping 1.2% or 180.84 points due to strong performance by large-cap technology stocks.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 climbed 1% to end at 4,696.56. All eleven sectors of the benchmark index closed in positive territory. The Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK), the Health Care Select Sector SPR (XLV) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) rallied 1.3%, 1.2% and 1.8%, respectively.

The fear-gauge CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) was down 11.3% to 18.63. A total of 8.6  billion shares were traded on Wednesday, lower than the last 20-session average of 11.8 billion. Advancers outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by a 3.17-to-1 ratio. On Nasdaq, a 1.65-to-1 ratio favored advancing issues.

No Lockdown on Omicron

The latest Omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world including the United States. So far, more than 90 countries have witnessed the Omicron variant of coronavirus and the number of cases is doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in areas with community transmission. In the United States 43 states have already reported the presence of Omicron.

However, on Dec 21, President Joe Biden said “absolutely no” to whether March 2020-style lockdowns will return to the United States as a result of the rapid spread of Omicron. His administration plans to get more booster shots, distribute 500 million free at-home COVID-19 testing kits and the immediate deployment of military doctors, nurses and other medical professionals to the six most-affected states.

In a major development in COVID-19 treatment front, on Dec 22, the FDA granted emergency authorization to Pfizer Inc.’s PFE COVID-19 treatment pill. The FDA recommended this oral treatment for those who are at a high risk of developing severe COVID-19. Pfizer’s pill is the first oral antiviral drug authorized by the FDA that is specifically designed to fight novel coronavirus. The pill, which has revolutionized the COVID-19 treatment method will be available from this weekend.

Notably, another COVID-19 treatment pill developed by Merck & Co. Inc. MRK is awaiting FDA authorization. Following the news, shares of both Pfizer and Merch rose 1% and 0.8%, respectively. Both companies carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

Economic Data

The Conference Board reported that Consumer Confidence in December came in at 115.8 surpassing the consensus estimate of 111. November’s reading was revised upward to 111.9 from the earlier reported 109.5. The sub-index for present situation (based on consumers’ assessment of current business and labor market conditions) dropped slightly to 144.1 in December to 144.4 in November. The sub-index for expectations (based on consumers’ short-term outlook for income, business, and labor market conditions) surged to 96.9 in December from 90.2 in November.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis has upwardly revised the third-quarter 2021 U.S. GDP growth rate to 2.3% from 2.1% in the second estimate. The consensus estimate was 2.1%.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that U.S. commercial crude oil inventories decreased by 4.7 million barrels for the week ended Dec 17, from the previous week.

According to the National Association of Realtors, existing home sales in November came in at seasonally adjusted 6.46 million units, up 1.9% from October. The consensus estimate was 6.51 million units.


Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

See 6 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pfizer Inc. (PFE): Free Stock Analysis Report

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

AMC Entertainment and GameStop have shed more than half of their value since hitting June highs, giving most recent investors a good reason to consider selling for year-end tax-loss harvesting. Robinhood has shed more than half of its value since going public at $38 five months ago. Meme stocks and...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Entrepreneur

7 Amazing Dividend Stocks to Buy for Steady Income in 2022

Charting record highs, 2021 has been an outstanding year for the U.S. equity markets with a year-end rally propelling the indices to historic levels. Buoyed by an accelerated pace of immunization, solid fiscal stimulus packages, healthy labor market conditions, accommodative Federal Reserve stance and robust economic expansion, the outgoing year appears to be on cruise mode. Moreover, the domestic homebuilding market is taking off, while the increase in consumer spending suggests solid momentum for the overall economy.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

S&P hits record, Dow reclaims 36,000

U.S. stocks are hitting new highs on the first day of the final trading week of the year with the S&P 500 at a new record. The broadest measure of stocks rose 1.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied over 250 points or 0.7%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Technology Stocks#U S Gdp#Market News#Omicron#Dji#Nasdaq Composite#The Health Care Select#Xlv#Cboe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Entrepreneur

5 Tech Stocks That Outperformed Bitcoin in 2021

Bitcoin has had a topsy-turvy 2021, hitting an all-time high of $68,990.90 on Nov 8 from a low of $27,882.79 on Jan 4, and then again dropping to $45,588.83 on Dec 20. It is currently trading at $50,805.02, up 75.86% year to date, per coindesk.com data. The idea of bitcoin...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 27th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. TXRH operates casual dining restaurants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.3% downward over the last 30 days. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd VIOT develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks That Are Ready to Rip in 2022

Whether you are interested in stocks that have pulled back significantly from their highs or market leaders that could continue running higher next year, there are plenty of intriguing opportunities...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy