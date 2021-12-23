Ocala/Marion real estate: In November, average single-family home sale price was $305K

The average sale price of an existing single-family home in Marion County climbed 24.3% year over year in November, according to the latest numbers released by the Ocala/Marion County Association of Realtors.

The average price rose from $245,450 in November 2020 to $305,211 in November of this year. In August, the average price rose just over 43% year over year to $333,149. The average price has declined by nearly $28,000 since August.

October report:Ocala/Marion real estate: In October, average single-family home sale price was $287K

American Dream:Soaring home prices pushing some into townhomes

Ocala/Marion growth:Long Leaf Park approved despite concerns of Quail Meadow residents

Real estate experts say the best gauge of the housing market is the median sales price, which was $250,000 in November, a jump of 29.3% since November 2020. The median price was $245,000 in October.

The number of existing Marion County single-family homes sold increased by 20.1% in November compared with the same month a year ago, from 556 to 668.

Overall, the total sales volume of existing single-family homes in Marion County hit $203.9 million in November, up almost 49.4% from November 2020’s $136.5 million.

Inventory increased by 1.4%, from 1,111 in November 2020 to 1,197 in November 2021.

There was only 1.3 months of available inventory in November 2021, down from 2.2 months in November 2020.

Nationally, the median existing-home price for all housing types in November was $353,900, up 12.3% from November 2020's $315,140.

Manufactured home prices up 32.9%

The average sales price of manufactured homes in Marion climbed 32.9% in one year, from $94,474 to $129,508, the report stated.

The median sales price hit $120,000 in November, a jump of 41.2% since November 2020. The median price was $122,500 in September.

Sales of existing Marion County manufactured homes increased by 32% in November compared to the same month a year ago, from 53 to 69.

Overall, the total sales volume of manufactured homes hit $8.9 million in November, up 73% from November 2020’s $5.2 million.

Pending sales of Marion County manufactured homes increased by 50% in November, up from 60 in November 2020 to 90 this year.

Price of townhouses, condos up 32%

Sale prices of townhouses and condominiums also continued to escalate in Marion County, with the average price in November up 32% in one year, from $130,761 to $172,612, the report stated.

The median sales price was $161,000 in November, a jump of 26.8% since November 2020. The median price was $158,389 in October.

Sales of existing Marion County townhouses and condos increased by 46.3% in November compared with the same month a year ago. November saw 60 townhomes and condos sold by Realtors, compared with 41 in November 2020.

Soaring values:Marion County's property value hits a record high of $24.14 billion

Development pressure: Old-line family balks, but developer wants 207 homes in NW Marion

Ocala/Marion County growth:SW infill development approved; duplexes near Belleview denied

Overall, the total sales volume of townhouses and condos hit $10.4 million in November, up 93.2% from November 2020’s $4.4 million.

— Contact Joe Callahan at (352) 817-1750 or at joe.callahan@starbanner.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoeOcalaNews.