Authorities identified 47-year-old James Gray who died after a car hit a mobility scooter in Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ) Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 47-year-old James Gray as the man who lost his life after a car struck a mobility scooter Wednesday in central Phoenix.

As per the initial information, the fatal accident took place near 7th Street and Dunlap Avenue at about 8:30 a.m. [...]

Read More >>

December 23, 2021

Browse through Today’s Arizona Accident News.