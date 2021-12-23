ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Who steals an entire bridge? Ohio police find missing bridge disassembled one county over

By Jim Mackinnon, Akron Beacon Journal
wvli927.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor anyone wondering about the missing bridge in...

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Related
audacy.com

A bridge in Ohio has gone missing, police investigating

Police in Akron, Ohio, are investigating the theft of a bridge. According to WJW, the missing bridge used to be along the Little Cuyahoga River in Middlebury Run Park, which is just around the corner from Goodyear’s world headquarters. At some point, the 58-foot long bridge was removed from...
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Police in Ohio investigate after 58-foot bridge disappears

AKRON, Ohio — Police in Akron, Ohio, have asked the public for help finding a 58-foot bridge that was apparently stolen from a park. The pedestrian bridge was used to cross the Little Cuyahoga River in Middlebury Run Park, but was moved to a nearby field during a restoration project, WJW-TV reported.
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Police baffled over theft of entire 58-ft high bridge in Ohio a month ago

Thieves in Ohio who stole an entire 58-foot bridge last month have left the police flabbergasted. Officials said they “have not heard of anything that large stolen” ever in their careers.The thieves dismantled a 58-foot bridge installed in a field near a creek in Akron, Ohio, and police later said that the entire structure disappeared from its original location.The bridge, officials said, was installed in the early 2000s as part of a restoration project but the city later decided to use it for another project and kept it in the field for later use.The deck boards of the bridge...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Jalopnik

Ohio Man Hired A Crane Service To Help Him Steal An Entire Bridge

Akron police have investigated all kinds of stolen property, ABC 6 reports, but this is the first time that anyone can remember, where they were tasked with finding out who took an entire pedestrian bridge. The bridge is a 58-foot span along the Little Cuyahoga River in Middlebury Run Park....
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WHIZ

Police in Ohio city seek thieves who stole pedestrian bridge

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Police in an Ohio city are scratching their heads after someone stole a 58-foot (18-meter) long pedestrian bridge. The span, described as a Lego-like structure, once crossed a river in the city’s Middlebury Run Park near Goodyear’s world headquarters. It was removed years ago as part of a wetlands restoration project and had sat in a nearby field while the city planned to repurpose it.
OHIO CITY, OH
KEYT

Police: Stolen Ohio bridge found, man facing theft charge

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 58-foot-long (18-meter) pedestrian bridge stolen from an Ohio city last month has been found and a man is facing charges. Akron police say investigators acting on tips and other information Friday afternoon found the missing span partially disassembled on property in Sharon Township in neighboring Medina County. Police say a man has been arrested and charged with felony theft. The Akron bridge once crossed a river in Akron’s Middlebury Run Park but was taken down in 2003-04 as part of a wetland restoration project and was awaiting reuse as part of a Battered Women’s shelter project. Officials found last month that it had been stolen.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
963kklz.com

Ohio Bridge Just Disappeared

A bridge in Ohio, which was used as a pedestrian bridge has all of a sudden just disappeared! The bridge is 58 feet in length! It was moved once to another location, but one morning, it was just gone! Akron Police are still looking for the bridge! We have more on this story in today’s Other News!
OHIO STATE
Outsider.com

Thieves in the Night Stole an Entire Bridge in Ohio

Some people will steal just about anything that isn’t nailed down. We hear about it every day. Some thieves will go for valuable items like Amazon packages on doorsteps. Others might go right for money or other valuables. Some thieves, though, aren’t in it for profit. They’ll grab whatever they can just for the thrill of it. In Akron, Ohio, thieves stole an entire bridge.
OHIO STATE
Shore News Network

Police find bridge thief who stole 58-foot long bridge

AKRON, OH – Police have found the bridgenapper. During the ongoing criminal investigation into the stolen 58-foot bridge, investigators received several tips and developed additional information critical to the case. Based on those developments, David Bramley, 63, of Sharon Township in Medina County, was identified as a person of...
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wnctimes.com

How Odd? Man Steals Bridge?

It's been awhile since we've done an "How Odd" Blog. After reading this story, we just knew it had to be shared!. According to a Facebook post yesterday by the Akron Police Department, a man was arrested with stealing a bridge, which is a felony. The Akron Police Department's Original...
AKRON, OH
The Independent

Couple found dead on California trail likely died trying to save baby from heat

The California family who was found dead on a hiking trail in the Sierra National Forest on 15 August probably died along with their dog because of the heat, not having enough water, and exertion, investigators believe according to a report. John Gerrish, 45, Ellen Chung, 31, their one-year-old daughter Miju, and their dog, were found dead near Hite’s Cove in the Sierra National Forest east of San Francisco. A family friend reported them missing when they didn’t get back from their one-day trip. Their deaths were considered mysterious and various hypotheses were posited, such as homicide and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shine My Crown

Chicago Woman Killed By Her Police Officer Boyfriend After Confronting Him With Cheating Claims

A Chicago police officer has been charged in connection with the murder of his girlfriend. Andris B. Wofford, 29, gave birth to his child nine months ago. Chicago police responded to the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue on Thursday morning to perform a wellness check. Wofford's body was found inside the front door of the apartment. She had been shot in the head.
CHICAGO, IL
North Denver News

2 dead identified in murder-suicide in Denver – ~

DENVER – The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner and police confirmed Wednesday that the shooting in a private neighborhood in Denver earlier this week, in which two people died, was a murder-suicide. The shooting occurred shortly after 6 a.m. on Monday in the Gun Club Green neighborhood. A...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy