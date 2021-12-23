Who steals an entire bridge? Ohio police find missing bridge disassembled one county over

Thieves in Ohio who stole an entire 58-foot bridge last month have left the police flabbergasted. Officials said they “have not heard of anything that large stolen” ever in their careers.The thieves dismantled a 58-foot bridge installed in a field near a creek in Akron, Ohio, and police later said that the entire structure disappeared from its original location.The bridge, officials said, was installed in the early 2000s as part of a restoration project but the city later decided to use it for another project and kept it in the field for later use.The deck boards of the bridge...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO