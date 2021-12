Lining the banks of its namesake river, Georgia’s historic first city is a treat: it is dotted with moss-bedecked oak trees, flanked by tidal freshwater marshes and filled with antebellum mansions and handsome townhouses. Museums explore the history of Georgia – one of the original 13 states – as well as the city’s own legacy during the days of slavery and the Civil War. Savannah’s laid-back Southern charm, coupled with its many parks and beautiful coastal islands, makes the city irresistible for two- and four-legged travelers alike. So, if you’re coming here on vacation and don’t wish to leave Lassie or Fido behind, we suggest you stay in one of these pet-friendly hotels in Savannah, bookable with Culture Trip.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO