Donut Run in Old Takoma is one of Washington City Paper’s “10 Best Restaurants and Bars to Beat the Odds and Open in 2021,” according to WCP food editor Laura Hayes:. Takoma’s vegan donut shop opened on Jan. 2 just in time to poke holes in Washingtonians’ New Year’s resolutions. Owners Shawn Petersen and Nicole Dao have been drawing District residents to the top edge of Ward 4 ever since with flavors like French toast, pineapple upside cake, matcha, cookies and cream, and blueberry cake. Donut Run is at its best on holidays, when they fry specials like sufganiyah for Hanukkah or “key lime slime” for Halloween. Weekends still draw lines and potential sell-outs, so target a Monday or Tuesday morning if you want maximum variety and an in-and-out experience. There’s drip coffee available, but pros know to visit Lost Sock Roasters across the street for caffeine.

