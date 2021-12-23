ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NASA, Partners Confirm Webb Launch on December 25 from French Guiana

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NASA) – NASA, ESA (European Space Agency), and Arianespace confirmed a targeted launch...

NASA’s James Webb telescope launches from South America, starting a

The world’s flagship science instrument took flight from South America early Saturday, a high-stakes mission that, from well beyond the moon, will peer deeper into the universe’s 13.8 billion-year history than ever before. Officials from three agencies and dozens of countries watched in anticipation as the $10 billion...
James Webb telescope sets off on million-mile voyage

The world's most powerful space telescope on Saturday blasted off into orbit, headed to an outpost 1.5 million kilometres (930,000 miles) from Earth, after several delays caused by technical hitches. Its orbit will be much farther than Hubble, which has been 600 kilometres above the Earth since 1990.
Aerospace & Defense
What is the James Webb telescope and why is it so important?

The most powerful telescope to go into space was successfully launched on Christmas Day.The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) was on an Ariane 5 rocket when it left the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana and aims to help to answer unsolved questions about the universe.– What is the James Webb telescope?Also known as simply “Webb”, the James Webb Telescope is a space telescope that was launched into space in order to expand scientists’ knowledge of the universe.The telescope follows the Hubble Space Telescope as the next great space science observatory.Huge relief - #Webb is successfully on its way to...
James Webb space telescope launched by Nasa on $10bn voyage ‘to edge of time itself’

Nasa has successfully launched the James Webb space telescope into orbit, giving scientists the opportunity to peer back further into the universe’s history than ever before.The telescope launched on top of a European Ariane 5 rocket from the Kourou, French Guiana site in South America, on 25 December. Initially scheduled for Christmas Eve, the launch was postponed by a day due to a forecast of high winds at the spaceport.As the rocket launched, Nasa spokesman Rob Navias said: “Lift-off, from a tropical rainforest to the edge of time itself, James Webb begins a voyage back to the birth of...
Hubble’s Successor, JWST, Successfully Launched Into Space

After 14 long years, the JWST is finally in orbit. The space telescope is now the largest and most powerful ever launched. Lift-off was from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, in South America at 7:20 EST (12:20 GMT). The telescope experienced the vacuum of space 3.5 minutes after...
NASA’s Webb Telescope Launches to See First Galaxies, Distant Worlds

(NASA) – NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope launched at 7:20 a.m. EST Saturday on an Ariane 5 rocket from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana, South America. A joint effort with ESA (European Space Agency) and the Canadian Space Agency, the Webb observatory is NASA’s revolutionary flagship mission to seek the light from the first galaxies in the early universe and to explore our own solar system, as well as planets orbiting other stars, called exoplanets.
How To Watch The Launch Of JWST, The World's Largest Space Telescope, Live

The day is finally upon us! JWST, the successor of Hubble and soon to be largest and most powerful space telescope, is about to launch. It will happen as soon as possible after the launch window opens at 7:20 EST/12:20 GMT on Christmas Day (December 25) on an ESA-provided Ariane 5 rocket from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, in South America.
