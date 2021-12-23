ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Donald Trump Touts COVID Vaccines, Says Those Dying and Hospitalized Didn't Get the Shots

By Jason Lemon
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"The ones that get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones who don't take their vaccine," the former president...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1754

BernardJ. Taylor
4d ago

once again, Donald Trump as fully displayed is sad extent of his narcissism! he will say or do just about anything to keep his sociopathic self in the public domain. however, the saddest thing is that the media continues to play along with this seriously and severely mentally ill individual!

Reply(216)
374
tex1
4d ago

his supporters are not going to like him saying those dying were not vaccinated . they say that it's vaccinated people that are dying .

Reply(125)
213
Johnny Showgoer
3d ago

Remember when Trump called Covid-19 a Hoax and suggested injecting disinfectants into the human body for Covid-19 treatment? I do!

Reply(122)
227
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

Biden and Harris both have negative approval ratings amid Omicron Covid surge, poll shows

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris both have significantly high disapproval ratings, according to a new survey by Gallup that show Americans’ thoughts on federal leaders. The new poll conducted phone interviews with 811 adults in the United States with a margin of sampling error of 4 points and was was conducted between 1 December and 16 December. A slim majority of voters disapprove of Mr Biden’s performance as president, with 51 per cent disapproving and 43 per cent approving of his job as president. In the beginning of his presidency, 57 per cent approved of the job...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Vaccines
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
Washington Times

Trump threatens to divulge ‘the real facts’ about ‘wacko’ Bette Midler

Former President Donald Trump vowed to spill the beans on actress-singer Bette Midler over her attack on the people of West Virginia. In a statement Thursday, Mr. Trump called Ms. Midler a “wacko” over her comments that Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin wants the rest of the country to be like his home state of West Virginia — “poor, illiterate, and strung out.”
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Candace Owens
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Covid Vaccines#Daily Wire
goodmorningamerica.com

Fauci warns omicron cases 'likely will go much higher'

As the "extraordinarily contagious" omicron variant surges across the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that COVID-19 cases will likely continue to climb. "Every day it goes up and up. The last weekly average was about 150,000 and it likely will go much higher," Fauci told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Charleston Press

More than 30% of the Republicans, mostly Trump supporters and voters, will never get vaccinated against Covid-19, recent poll shows

Despite the fact that the vaccination rates across the country are far below the wanted and expected levels a year since the Covid-19 vaccines were approved, fully vaccinated folks as of December 21st are nearly 62% of the Americans, while 73% have received at least one dose of the available Covid-19 vaccines.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
689K+
Followers
74K+
Post
702M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy