ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Plane crashes on roof of California house while homeowners are inside

By Jose Fabian, Nexstar Media Wire
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03YKW1_0dUanSkn00

AUBURN, California ( KTXL ) – The owners of a home in Auburn, California, were miraculously uninjured after a plane crashed into their house on Wednesday. The pilot, however, is being treated at a hospital, though the extent of the pilot’s injuries is unknown.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call about “suspicious circumstances” in the city of Auburn around 3 p.m. Deputies responded and saw that a plane had crashed into a home.

Photos of the scene show the aircraft’s wreckage plane wreckage draped over the home’s roof , surrounded by downed branches.

A photo of the scene at Miracle Drive appears to to show wreckage on top of a home. (Placer County Sheriff’s Office via Twitter)

Officials with Cal Fire rendered medical aid to the pilot, who was the sole occupant of the plane, at the scene of the crash before the injured individual was transported to a hospital.

“Fortunately, the [homeowners] who were inside at the time were uninjured,” the Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Twitter .

Passenger who attacked Southwest Airlines flight attendant facing 20 years in prison

Deputies on Wednesday afternoon said they were remaining at the scene, which was a few miles east of Auburn Municipal Airport, until the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board arrived to investigate.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KSNT News

20-year-old loses life in deadly crash in Kansas

COMANCHE COUNTY (KSNT) – A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a 20-year-old woman from Coldwater Sunday morning at 3:35 a.m. on Kansas Highway 1 near milepost 7. Brittney Marie Turley, 20, was killed in an accident Sunday that left a 22-year-old female with serious injuries according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Turley was driving […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Burglar is arrested running from home after getting into basement

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A burglar got into the basement of a Topeka home but attempted to make a run for it Monday morning when police arrived, according to the Topeka Police Department. Robert Nesbitt, 34, of Topeka, was arrested while fleeing from a home in the 1000 block of N.E. Michigan after he was reported […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Pennsylvania man fatally shoots girlfriend on Christmas Day

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Pennsylvania man has been taken into custody in Berkeley County, West Virginia after shooting and killing his girlfriend and mother of his child on Christmas Day. Police said 34-year-old Justin Kyle Marshall of Greencastle, Pennsylvania shot 37-year-old Tristan Shifflet of Hagerstown in the neck before fleeing a residence on South […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
City
Auburn, CA
Auburn, CA
Crime & Safety
Auburn, CA
Accidents
Placer County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Placer County, CA
Placer County, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Ktxl#Cal Fire#Southwest Airlines
KSNT News

$1,000 reward, Emporia apartment building fire investigated as arson

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Lyon County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect in the Dec. 12 arson that caused over $500,000 damage to an apartment building in Emporia. Two firefighters were injured in the Emporia fire that tore through a three-story apartment building. Emporia […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

1 dead after crash with semi-truck on Kansas highway

BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – A fatal crash in Brown County on Friday left one woman dead after a car crashed into the back of a semi truck’s trailer. Shortly after 1 p.m. of Christmas Eve, a Freightliner truck was pulling out of a private driveway of US-75 near the Sac & Fox Truck Stop, according […]
BROWN COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
KSNT News

Satellite image shows massive burn scars from Dec. 15 fires

KANSAS (KSNT) – The National Weather Service has shared satellite images of the massive burn scars from the Dec. 15th fires. The large burn scar is the most obvious and stretches over four counties. The small scar is west of Natoma and stretches from near Damar to Plainville, according to the NWS. “Parts of Kansas […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Fire that caused $7,500 in damage may have been intentionally set

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department responded to a fire Wednesday that caused $7,500 worth of damage. In a recent press release from the TFD, it was reported a structure fire happened after 8 a.m. on Dec. 22 at 2623 SE Minnesota in Topeka. Fire crews found smoke coming from the single story wood-frame […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas rollover crash sends 2 to the hospital

BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – An ice patch on the highway is to blame for a Thursday rollover crash, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Crash logs show at 8:10 a.m. a 2021 Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on Kansas Highway 20 near King Fisher Road when the driver lost control of the car due to […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Fighting more than fires on Christmas Day

TOPEKA (KSNT) – When thinking of the holidays, most people think of cozying up inside with their families and celebrating the day together. But, some jobs require people to get to work like it’s any other day. Especially firefighters, as their job is extremely important and it’s crucial they show up to work. One Topeka […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
708K+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy