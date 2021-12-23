ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

DHS Reunites 100 Kids Separated From Family in Trump Era, About 1150 Still Unaccounted For

By Zoe Strozewski
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Most of the children who are now back with their families are from Central America, and about 350 more reunifications are currently in...

RealDame 53
4d ago

Really, what about the thousands and thousands Biden let in this country and is now allowing their parents into the US to claim them. That always gets lost in the articles, only focused on Trump. What happened from 300 last count to over a thousands now. When Biden said he was going to give illegals 450 thousand they came out of the walls making claims.

UpNorthLive.com

US withdraws from settlement talks for families separated at border

WASHINGTON (TND) — The U.S. government has withdrawn from settlement negotiations with migrant families who were separated at the southern border. The move comes after eight months of discussions and controversy over reports that payments to immigrants who illegally entered the U.S. and were separated from their families during the Trump administration could be compensated as much as $450k per person — or $1 million per family.
CBS News

U.S. ends talks over compensation for families separated under Trump

The U.S. government has ended settlement talks between the Justice Department and lawyers representing migrant families separated under the Trump administration. Now, it looks like they will have their day in court. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez spoke with Anne-Marie Green on CBSN about why the government is no longer negotiating and whether immigration reforms have any chance of passing in the president's social spending bill after the Senate parliamentarian rejected a work authorization provision.
Axios

DOJ ends settlement talks with migrant families separated under Trump

The Department of Justice confirmed Thursday that it has ended negotiations for compensation for migrant families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border under the Trump administration's "zero-tolerance" policy. The big picture: The news comes after the Biden administration faced criticism from Republicans following reports that the DOJ was in talks to...
hngn.com

Former Trump Attorney Michael Cohen Claims Former POTUS is 'Grifting' the American People, Raising False Hopes of 2024 Presidential Run

Former United States President Donald Trump's ex-attorney, Michael Cohen, said on Sunday that the Republican businessman is "grifting off the American people" and using his claims of the 2020 presidential elections is a fraud as a fundraising motivator. In an interview, Cohen said that one of Trump's biggest wrongdoings was...
The Independent

Could America’s longest-serving ‘political prisoner’ be on the verge of freedom?

Native American activist Leonard Peltier has spent 44 years behind bars for the murder of two FBI agents during a 1975 gun battle on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. For decades, activists have maintained his innocence, stating that his conviction was based on an “unfair trial”.Human rights leaders fighting for his freedom have included everyone from Pope Francis and the Dalai Lama to Mother Teresa, Nelson Mandela and Coretta Scott King. Musicians including Rage Against The Machine, Willie Nelson, Bonnie Raitt and Jackson Browne have held concerts to highlight his fight for freedom. But in 2021 came one...
Washington Times

Trump threatens to divulge ‘the real facts’ about ‘wacko’ Bette Midler

Former President Donald Trump vowed to spill the beans on actress-singer Bette Midler over her attack on the people of West Virginia. In a statement Thursday, Mr. Trump called Ms. Midler a “wacko” over her comments that Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin wants the rest of the country to be like his home state of West Virginia — “poor, illiterate, and strung out.”
Person
Joe Biden
Reuters

Trump ally Jim Jordan draws eye of U.S. House's Capitol riot probe

WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The congressional committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday requested an interview with ardent Donald Trump supporter Jim Jordan, the second sitting U.S. representative drawn into the probe. The House of Representatives Select Committee on Jan. 6 asked Jordan,...
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris says her 'biggest failure' as Vice President has been 'not getting out of DC more' as she continues to come under fire for making just ONE trip to border region despite crisis

Vice President Kamala Harris conceded in a televised interview this week that her 'biggest failure' since taking office last January has been 'not getting out of DC more,' as she continues to face criticism for making just one visit to the southern border despite the worsening migrant crisis. Speaking to...
Tampa Bay Times

Am I naïve to think Senators Manchin and Sinema are doing what they think is right? | Letters

Democrats try to ‘build back’ after Manchin tanks $2 trillion bill | Dec. 21. How come Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, etc., are standing up for the poor and preparing America for the future when they fight for their beliefs in Congress, but Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema are blinkered conservatives and disloyal to their party when they adamantly stick by what they think is best for the country? Maybe they’re all doing what they believe is right, they just disagree. Yeah, I’m hopelessly naïve, I know.
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Biden is what America asked for — but not what it needs

Joe Biden's poll numbers keep sliding. Americans, including many of the people who voted for him, are not happy with him. They want him to be something different, to be someone different. Some may think that these Americans misjudged the man they sent to the White House. I don't share...
Newsweek

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

