ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Donut Robotics, Which Has Become World-Famous for Its Smart Masks, Will Be Exhibiting at CES2022

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonut robotics Co., Ltd. is pleased to announce that its participation at CES 2022, one of the world’s largest consumer electronics trade fairs. CES 2022 will take place in Las Vegas from January 5th to 8th. This will be the first time in our five years of existence...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

HealthPlix, India’s SaaS Platform Adopts Multi-Channel Strategy To Empower Doctors, Hits 10k MAU

The B2B health-tech start-up achieves platform stickiness that increases doctor productivity. HealthPlix Technologies, India’s fastest growing SaaS platform for doctors announced a new milestone of 10,000 monthly active users(MAU) with 70+ percent of them being power users of the platform. The B2B SaaS start-up attributes its success to the pandemic fuelled multi-channel strategy and supporting doctors with proprietary digital tools.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

BOTS,Inc. Becomes First Pubco To Provide Seller Financing For Virtual Real Estate In A Unique Metaverse Design To Replicate Terrestrial Vegas

BTZI Begins Accepting Crypto.com Coin for Its Products and Services. BOTS, Inc. a global technology conglomerate specialized in Blockchain-based solutions including decentralized finance applications, cybersecurity, crypto generation, mining equipment repair, and extended warranty contracts, announced the start of seller financing to accelerate the development of its upcoming Metaverse based on the terrestrial Las Vegas. BOTS acquired the domain VEGAS.MV for this project which will launch in early 2022.
REAL ESTATE
aithority.com

Hancom Group To Participate In ‘CES 2022’

Introduction of new businesses in the areas of metaverse, NFT, AIoT, Satellite and drones. Hancom Group (Chairman Sang-cheol Kim) will participate in ‘CES 2022 (Consumer Electronics Show 2022)’, the world’s largest comprehensive home appliance and IT exhibition held in Las Vegas, USA from January 5th to 8th next year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
aithority.com

HAI ROBOTICS Celebrates 5th Anniversary, Gets AI Unicorn Nomination By Hurun Report

HAI ROBOTICS, a global leader in Autonomous Case-handling Robotics (ACR) systems for warehouse order fulfillment, is celebrating its fifth anniversary at its new headquarters as it ranks among global unicorns according to this year’s unicorn ranking list from the Hurun Research Institute. The company, a logistics warehousing automation solution...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doughnut#Trade Fairs#Donut Robotics Co Ltd#Ces 2022#The New York Times#Japanese
aithority.com

Introducing Metapoly The World’s 1st Decentralized Metaverse Land Tycoon

Build your digital empire in the virtual world of blockchain games with Metapoly. The Internet and its future do and promise so many things we are currently enjoying and even the ones we can’t yet imagine. These perks are core to the incoming Web3 phenomenon, the Metaverse. The Metaverse is a brave new world, a virtual world geared to bring us together. Metapoly is proud to launch into the relatively unknown world as the world’s first decentralized metaverse land tycoon.
VIDEO GAMES
aithority.com

Ligado And Point One Navigation To Deliver Ubiquitous Precise Location To Automotive, Agriculture And Robotics Sectors

Ligado’s advanced SkyTerra 1 mobile satellite capabilities will extend the reach of Point One’s GNSS correction service throughout North America. Mobile communications company Ligado Networks and Point One Navigation, a leader in precise location technology announced that Ligado will provide pervasive, high-performance satellite capacity to support Point One’s Polaris GNSS correction service. The partnership will initially provide L-Band service to electric vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and will expand to additional sectors in the coming years.
AGRICULTURE
aithority.com

CSM Technologies Unveils IntegratORE, A Unique Digital Interface For Mining Value Chain

CSM Technologies Ltd, a Bhubaneswar-headquartered IT consulting firm, has rolled out IntegratORE, the first-of-its-kind integrated suite of digital mining solutions. IntegratORE caters to every stage of the ore’s pit-to-port journey. From ore extraction to processing, stacking, sampling, loading and its transportation to the final consumer touchpoint, this unified digital solution seamlessly tracks the movement of ore. Besides, it is designed to overcome the pain points of every stakeholder across the mining value chain- leaseholders, government authorities, traders, transporters, bankers, end-use industries etc. Alongside easing worries for the mine lessees about sourcing and movement of ore, the solutions embedded in the IntegratORE bucket help reinforce governance in mining.
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

Metaverse Dubai Introduces The World’s First Virtual Mega City Based On Real-world Map Of Dubai Prime Areas

Metaverse Dubai is the first and original NFT Metaverse built upon the concept of the real-world map of UAE’s City of Gold – Dubai. As the popularity of non-fungible tokens skyrockets, new doors of opportunity are opening each second. Although the internet can create digital worlds of fantasy and bring them to life through virtual reality technology, Metaverse Dubai pioneered a way of total immersion in the digital world by creating an all-encompassing platform that envelops NFTs blockchain trading, digital real estate, and more.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
CES
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Electronics
aithority.com

Hatten Land Signs Comprehensive Collaboration Agreement With Huawei

For Cloud Computing, Virtual World Augment, Data Centres, Renewable Energy and Emerging Digital Opportunities in Asia. SGX Catalist-listed Hatten Land Limited is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Hatten Edge Pte. Ltd. (“Hatten Edge”) has entered into a Comprehensive Collaboration Agreement (“CCA”) with global leading information and communications technology (ICT) provider Huawei International Pte. Ltd. (“Huawei International”).
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Mobile LED Screens Launches National Screen Rental Partnership

Ultimate Outdoor Entertainment Mobile LED Screens and Ultimate Outdoor Entertainment have entered into an exclusive nationwide agreement to provide a network of Mobile LED Screen Rentals in all major markets across the United States. “Outdoor entertainment has taken a monumental step forward in the wake of the pandemic as organizations...
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

Aisera Ticket AI Helps Organizations Navigate the Great Resignation And Ongoing Service Challenges

With the Great Resignation impacting both internal and external services, Aisera, the world’s first AI Service Management (AISM) platform, has announced the general availability of Ticket AI, a solution devised for high-growth companies to automate and scale support organizations seamlessly using existing ticketing systems. Ticket AI improves CSAT and NPS, and reduces churn and escalation while increasing customer service agent productivity.
SOFTWARE
Robb Report

Forget Surround Sound. LG’s New ‘Media Chair’ Concept Is More Like Surround TV.

LG Display’s new “Media Chair” concept could be the future of at-home entertainment. The manufacturer announced it will showcase the futuristic recliner at the CES 2022 event in January. Designed as the ultimate relaxation device, the chair sits inside of a semi-circular structure equipped with a 55-inch OLED display. The screen has a curved radius of 1,500R and comes with the company’s built-in Cinematic Sound technology. This feature enables the display to vibrate and make its own sound without the addition of external speakers—allowing you to remain totally in-tune with your surroundings. Depending on what you’re watching, the chair’s display pivot function...
ELECTRONICS
mansionglobal.com

Robots, Foldable TVs and More: Our Smart-Home Outlook for 2022

Developments outside the home are changing tech inside the home—think hybrid work arrangements, labor shortages and climate change, to name a few. Exactly how will that influence your kitchen, bathroom, home office? Our predictions for 2022 offer a sneak peek. Flexibility and a multifunction mindset will move from workspaces...
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

Aware Expands eKYC Offerings By Acquiring Fortress Identity

Acquisition Provides Strong Foothold in Cloud-based Service Offerings for Compliance and Risk Management for Secure Digital Identities. Aware, Inc., a leading global provider of biometrics software products, solutions and services, announced it has acquired Fortress Identity, a pioneering provider of digital ID verification and biometric authentication. As a result of the acquisition, Aware expands its offerings around identity proofing—enhancing its onboarding, verification and authentication offerings to directly address financial compliance requirements and enable organizations to mitigate risk and curtail increasing fraud.
BUSINESS
Gadget Flow

LG Display Media Chair combines a 55-inch OLED TV display with a reclining chair

Watch TV and relax at the same time with the LG Display Media Chair. Featuring a 55-inch OLED TV with a comfortable recliner, it provides an intimate, personal viewing experience. The screen sports a curvature radius of 1,500R for a viewable angle for watchers. All the while, the LG Display Media Chair boasts LG’s built-in sound technology, Cinematic Sound OLED. This technology creates vibrations to intensify the sound without the need for external speakers. As a result, it produces a lifelike experience for all. Moreover, this high-tech chair pivots to allow the screen to rotate between vertical and horizontal orientations at the touch of a button. So you can optimize the OLED technology to fit whatever content you’re watching. Overall, create a fully rounded watching experience with this smart chair.
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

Leopard Imaging to Showcase at CES 2022 with 3D Depth Cameras Leveraging NVIDIA Jetson Edge AI and Isaac Robotics Platforms

Leopard Imaging Inc. (Leopard Imaging), a global leader in high-definition embedded camera design and manufacturing, and an Elite Partner of Nvidia Jetson Platform, is announcing its plans for the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 from January 5th to 8th showcasing advanced imaging solutions and AI edge computing solutions. The company will exhibit demos of 3D Depth Camera Hawk on the Jetson Edge AI and Isaac Robotics Platforms.
ELECTRONICS
robohub.org

Robot reinforcement learning: safety in real-world applications

How can we make a robot learn in the real world while ensuring safety? In this work, we show how it’s possible to face this problem. The key idea to exploit domain knowledge and use the constraint definition to our advantage. Following our approach, it’s possible to implement learning robotic agents that can explore and learn in an arbitrary environment while ensuring safety at the same time.
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Flow

Snowbot S1 smart snow blower robot features smart mapping & navigation for hands-free use

Clear more than 99 percent of snow in your area with the Snowbot S1 smart snow blower robot. Engineered with an array of features, this robot offers an autonomous navigation system and an advanced positioning algorithm to automatically plan its cleaning path. It also comes with a remote controller to customize an area to suit your preferences. Moreover, the Snowbot S1 is powerful enough to remove snow as deep as 12 inches from your yard or driveway. And the rubber-tipped auger picks up snow from the ground and into the housing. You needn’t worry about this smart snow blower robot slipping in the snow. Thanks to the Sprint Snow Removal mode, it moves back and goes forward at a higher speed to continue collecting snow. Finally, its 360-degree rotatable chute can throw the snow away in any direction to create an evenly distributed snow pile.
ELECTRONICS
gizmochina.com

Oppo patents a Smart Ring, will be another accessory like its Smart Glass

As technology becomes more advanced, gadgets become more compact, because we are able to fit more circuits, more transistors into the device than ever before. Humans started with the giant server, then the computer, then the smartphone, then the smartwatch. And now we can make a smart ring that can fit onto your finger?
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy