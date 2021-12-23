Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Dec. 24-30)

We’re not – yet – taking issue with the idea of rezoning a parcel of land off Howard Street to clear the way for a warehouse development. There are reasons why the project, on property fronting the Delaware River, could have benefits and drawbacks that will be largely affected by details of the forthcoming plan. Our problem is the process by which Phillipsburg Town Council conducted the rezoning vote. It came on a Monday before Christmas at a special meeting that overlapped with a town land use board meeting happening simultaneously on the same project. Council wanted to move the rezoning vote up by way of special meeting to avoid a potential veto by Mayor Todd Tersigni before the end of the year. The rush job – along with the veto threat and a close vote of 3-2 on the rezoning that only passed thanks to the support of two lame ducks – suggests an overzealousness to push through a project lacking widespread public support right before a new council with different viewpoints is set to be sworn in. That’s not a good look, and residents who complained about it have a legitimate gripe. If this project is such a win for Phillipsburg, then the current council members who supported it -- Robert Fulper, Randy Piazza Jr., and Mark Lutz – shouldn’t have to fear a veto or lack of support from a new council. Come the new year, Fulper and Lutz will no longer be on council after losing their bids for reelection in November in a race that largely centered on this controversial warehouse proposal. If Fulper and Lutz are wondering why they weren’t reelected, this approach to cramming through an unpopular proposal should give them some insight.

