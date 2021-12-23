ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Dec. 24-30)

By Patrick O'Shea
LehighValleyLive.com
 4 days ago
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. ALLENTOWN “Washi Transformed — New Expressions in Japanese Paper,” more than 30 two-dimensional works, sculptures and installations, through Jan. 2. “The Ceramics of Toshiko Takaezu,” 11 a.m.-4 p.m., through Dec....

Christkindlmarkt announces near record year in Bethlehem

Visitors clearly missed the holiday magic of Christkindlmarkt in Bethlehem as tens of thousands set a near attendance record during this year’s 29th annual festival. Organizers announced Wednesday more than 93,500 guests turned out during its five-weekend run. The number of people who shopped underneath the big white tents at SteelStacks came second to 2019′s record-setting nearly 95,000 patrons, according to ArtsQuest, the nonprofit presenting Christkindlmarkt.
BETHLEHEM, PA
A Christmas event in P’burg shatters misplaced stereotypes about cops | Turkeys & Trophies

We’re not – yet – taking issue with the idea of rezoning a parcel of land off Howard Street to clear the way for a warehouse development. There are reasons why the project, on property fronting the Delaware River, could have benefits and drawbacks that will be largely affected by details of the forthcoming plan. Our problem is the process by which Phillipsburg Town Council conducted the rezoning vote. It came on a Monday before Christmas at a special meeting that overlapped with a town land use board meeting happening simultaneously on the same project. Council wanted to move the rezoning vote up by way of special meeting to avoid a potential veto by Mayor Todd Tersigni before the end of the year. The rush job – along with the veto threat and a close vote of 3-2 on the rezoning that only passed thanks to the support of two lame ducks – suggests an overzealousness to push through a project lacking widespread public support right before a new council with different viewpoints is set to be sworn in. That’s not a good look, and residents who complained about it have a legitimate gripe. If this project is such a win for Phillipsburg, then the current council members who supported it -- Robert Fulper, Randy Piazza Jr., and Mark Lutz – shouldn’t have to fear a veto or lack of support from a new council. Come the new year, Fulper and Lutz will no longer be on council after losing their bids for reelection in November in a race that largely centered on this controversial warehouse proposal. If Fulper and Lutz are wondering why they weren’t reelected, this approach to cramming through an unpopular proposal should give them some insight.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Pa. weekly COVID update: Lehigh Valley cases spike with Omicron; schools go on defense ahead of holiday

A policy enacted last month that made it optional to mask indoors at Nazareth Area School District facilities didn’t last long. The district abandoned it this week in favor of a return to mandatory masking at the high school, a move that illustrates how rapidly COVID is once again spreading in the Lehigh Valley and statewide as the more contagious Omicron variant becomes the dominant strain. Nazareth Area wasn’t the only local institution changing course to mitigate the spread in the days ahead of Christmas on Saturday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Easton, PA
