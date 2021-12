The Digital PCR Market is expected to go digital ways in the forecast period. With the non-linear journey of the healthcare vertical, personalization is looked upon as the key to effective healthcare. Furthermore, patient portals would be launched as well as refined. Mobile-friendliness would be taken into consideration. Treatment-specific information or recommendation of certain appointments or services would be personalized. This would be the healthcare vertical in the upcoming period.

MARKETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO