Alesis Talent 61-Key Portable Keyboard with Built-In Speakers only $49 shipped (Reg. $110!)

The Amazon Smart Plug isn't the cheapest smart plug you'll find on Amazon's site. In fact, some might consider the Amazon Smart Plug price a bit crazy. Amazon is asking a lot for this little gadget at $25. Heck, even insanely popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are only $6.75 each right now. Amazon's smart plug is also not the most compact or the most feature-rich. It doesn't even work with Google Assistant like most plugs, or with Apple's Siri voice assistant. It's made by Amazon though, which means millions and millions of people out there are willing to pay a premium. It might even be worth it, after all. You get a smart plug from a trusted brand that you also know is going to work as smoothly as possible with Alexa.

