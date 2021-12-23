ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 Vaccination May Provide Less Protection for Patients Taking Ocrelizumab, Fingolimod for MS

By Skylar Jeremias
Cover picture for the articleAfter administration of a COVID-19 vaccine, patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) taking ocrelizumab (Ocrevus) or fingolimod (Gilenya) may find themselves less protected against COVID-19 than the general population. Antibody production resulting from receiving a vaccine against COVID-19 may be inhibited in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) taking ocrelizumab (Ocrevus)...

