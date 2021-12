Here’s what you need to know today in startup and venture news, updated by the Crunchbase News staff throughout the day to keep you in the know. India-based used vehicle marketplace Cars24 reportedly raised $400 million in a new round of funding, doubling the company’s valuation to $3.3 billion. The company’s fundraise comes amid strong demand for used cars, given the supply chain constraints that have driven up the price of new vehicles. Cars24 last raised $340 million in a Series F round in September.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO