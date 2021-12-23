ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Adam Schefter: Giants Believe Daniel Jones Has 'Done Enough' to Come Back in 2022

By Liam McKeone
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 4 days ago

Daniel Jones' third season as an NFL quarterback went the same way his first two did. He played okay sometimes but cannot stop turning the ball over. Then all of his skill position players got hurt. His offensive line was terrible. The playcalling was worse. Then Jones got hurt and now his year is effectively over; the New York Giants are dead last in the NFC East and have nothing to play for in the final three weeks of the season.

It is hard to truly evaluate Jones after nearly three years because his supporting cast, from coaches to players, has been downright awful. When the Giants act like a normal football team with balanced playcalling and have everybody healthy, Jones looks good enough to win games. But those instances have been very few and far between. Which mostly isn't the QB's fault. Jones' turnover issue is borderline astounding-- he has 50 touchdowns and 49 turnovers in his career so far. But if you can get past that or believe that's a problem that can be fixed, Jones can be a league-average starter. Which is not at all the ceiling the Giants were hoping for when they picked him No. 6 overall, but that pick was widely criticized for a reason.

Despite all this, the Giants believe Jones has "done enough" to warrant another look in 2022. Adam Schefter explained it all during Get Up this morning, and noted that while the Giants like Jones, that won't stop them from surveying the QB market this offseason.

New York is perhaps the most likely team to try and make a big move for a star signal-caller considering they have multiple high first-rounders this year and Jones is about as replaceable as it gets for a team with a quarterback on a rookie deal. Wise of Schefter to hedge. Russell Wilson has been the most popular name, which is a scenario that has its pros and cons.

But the Giants still have some faith in Jones. For whatever reason.

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

The Giants Need to Blow It All Up and Start From Scratch

On Monday, any hopes the New York Giants had of salvaging anything of value from the 2021 NFL season went up in smoke. Third-year quarterback Daniel Jones will miss the rest of the campaign due to a neck injury. The only thing the 4-10 Giants could have gotten from the rest of this year was more experience for Jones. Given how awful things are, it's time for the franchise to blow things up and start over.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Daniel Jones, Joe Judge News

Earlier Sunday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported both Joe Judge and Daniel Jones will be back on the field for the New York Giants next season. “The Giants believe both Judge and Jones deserve the opportunity to demonstrate their talents next season, even though New York already has been eliminated from the playoffs and has clinched a fifth consecutive season with double-digit losses,” the report read.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans lost it after Bill Belichick gave a classically snarky answer about his New Year's resolution

Bill Belichick was not feeling any lingering holiday warmth following the New England Patriots’ 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 on Sunday. He and the Patriots lost control of the AFC East, with Buffalo likely to finish at No. 1 in the division. So when Belichick faced a kind-spirited question about his New Year’s resolution, the Patriots typically-grumpy coach exercised all his remaining patience to table the question for next week.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson, Seahawks setting stage for divorce?

The Seattle Seahawks have already lost more games this year than any other season since they drafted Russell Wilson in 2012. Their poor performance has led to another round of trade rumors involving the quarterback, and there are several signs that point toward a breakup. Wilson, who is still considered...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Adam Schefter
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
PennLive.com

Possible Saints-Seahawks Russell Wilson trade could lead to Eagles dealing for new No. 1 QB: NFL rumors

Russell Wilson may be ready to take flight. And even if he isn’t destined for Philadelphia, a Wilson trade could impact the Eagles’ future at quarterback. Wilson, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, has made it known he would welcome a deal by the Seattle Seahawks, who have crashed and burned in 2021, sitting in last place in the NFC West with a record of 5-9.
NFL
NESN

What Bill Belichick Told Patriots Players After Frustrating Loss To Bills

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick’s postgame message to the New England Patriots on Sunday was about what one would expect. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers said the Patriots head coach harped on his team’s slow start and self-inflicted errors after New England lost the Buffalo Bills 33-21 at Gillette Stadium.
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has 3-Word Reaction To Snow Game In Seattle

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t played in a ton of snow games in Seattle. But that’s definitely the case this Sunday. Walking out to the field, Wilson had a three-word response as he stepped onto a very snowy Lumen field. “I like it,” Russ said with a smile....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Giants#Pros And Cons#American Football
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Russell Wilson News

Earlier Sunday morning, a report suggested Russell Wilson isn’t expected to reach a new deal with the Seattle Seahawks in the coming years. CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora reported the relationship between Wilson and the Seahawks appears to be reaching an end. He said a potential trade is “very real.”
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Former Ohio State star has warning for Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer’s future in coaching is murky, and one of his former players believes we may have seen the last of him on the sideline. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, who won a national championship under Meyer in 2014, admitted that Meyer may not coach again after being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, citing his unwillingness to adapt to the changing sport.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Shocking Drew Brees News

On Saturday morning, Jeff Duncan of Nola.com dropped a bombshell report involving former Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Believe it or not, the Saints reportedly tried to lure Brees out of retirement. The future Hall of Famer ultimately passed up on the opportunity. “Ultimately, Brees nixed the idea, in part, because...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Honest Admission After Game vs. Browns

Although it hasn’t been evident by his extremely high level of play, Aaron Rodgers has been nursing a toe injury for a number of weeks. The Green Bay Packers quarterback has been able to fight through it, but on Christmas Day against the Cleveland Browns, he fears that he might’ve suffered a setback.
NFL
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy