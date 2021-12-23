ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Data Suggests Omicron More Contagious But Less Severe Than Delta

Cover picture for the articleSo far, the theory that the Omicron variant causes less severe disease than the Delta variant has been largely anecdotal. Now, new real-world studies from Scotland and England shows that Omicron does not lead to as much hospitalization as Delta. This is consistent with the latest reports from South Africa that...

Only a handful of Covid patients in ICU have Omicron and most are unvaccinated with underlying health conditions as Delta drives hospitalisations - NOT the new variant - as man, 80, becomes the first in NSW to die with it

The first major study into Omicron in Australia has revealed the new variant is responsible for very few hospitalisations and the majority of those are unvaccinated. NSW Health released data on who is actually sick with Covid even as cases surge, finding Delta is responsible for most of the state's severe cases.
