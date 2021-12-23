New Data Suggests Omicron More Contagious But Less Severe Than Delta

Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is the most common reason of progressive dementia in the elderly population. There has been an exponential rise in the number of cases of Alzheimer’s disease worldwide emphasizing the necessity for developing an effective treatment. According to Alzheimer’s Association, in 2016, an estimated 5.4 million Americans of all ages have Alzheimer's disease. One in nine people aged 65 and above has Alzheimer's disease. By 2050, the number of people aged 65 and above affected with Alzheimer's disease is expected to nearly triple, from 5.2 million to an expected 13.8 million, excluding the development of medical advances to avert or cure the disease. The mortality rates due to Alzheimer’s disease are quite high. Between 2000 and 2013, deaths due to heart disease, stroke and prostate cancer decreased 14%, 23% and 11%, respectively, while deaths from AD increased 71% in the U.S. Similarly, According to Alzheimer’s disease International in 2015, there are an estimated 46.8 million people worldwide living with dementia and is further expected to grow in future. Thus, there is an increasing in the demand for Alzheimer’s therapeutics and diagnostics worldwide.

