ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

2 people charged after officers find drugs during traffic stop in Morgantown

By WBOY 12 News Staff
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hAOgg_0dUak9UW00

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Two people have been charged after officers found drugs during a traffic stop in Morgantown.

On Dec. 21, officers with the Morgantown Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a Jeep Grand Cherokee without a registration tag and driving without headlights at the intersection of Kirk Street and University Avenue in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

Emily Bush

When officers made contact with the driver, identified as Emily Bush, 31, of Cumberland, Maryland, they informed her for the reason of the stop and asked her to provide her information, officers said.

While searching for her information, Bush informed officers that “it was not in the car and she can’t find it,” and when asked whose car she was driving, she told officers that it belonged to the passenger, Markum Boyd, 34, of Morgantown, according to the complaint.

Morgantown man gets year in federal prison for running a drug house
Markum Boyd

After receiving Boyd’s information, he told officers that “the car belonged to his sister”; officers asked Bush and Boyd to exit the vehicle and then read them their Miranda rights, officers said.

When officers told Boyd and Bush they could “smell marijuana coming from the car,” Boyd stated that “they did ‘smoke in the car earlier’,” which gave officers probable cause for a search, according to a criminal complaint.

A search of the car and and Bush’s person resulted in officers locating 5.6 grams of marijuana, 33.9 grams of crack rock cocaine, 8.4 grams of cocaine and 56.8 grams of methamphetamine, officers said.

Bush and Boyd have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBOY 12 News

New Years safety and fireworks with the Bridgeport Fire Department

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The start of a new year will have people celebrating in many different ways. Alcohol consumption is common for adults during this time of year, and among other things, drinking leads to impaired judgement and reaction time. Fireworks and even sparklers can be dangerous when alcohol is not involved, but for someone […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Randolph County Sheriff’s Department looks to hire new deputies

ELKINS, W.Va. – Randolph County has tried to hire deputies, but the requirements have made filling the positions a difficult task to complete. The process includes physical agility and written tests, polygraphs, psychological testing, a physical and a criminal background check. The most difficult qualification is completing training at the West Virginia State Police Academy. […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Morgantown, WV
City
Man, WV
WBOY 12 News

No injuries reported in 3-vehicle accident on Emily Drive

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — No injuries have been reported as a result of a reported three-vehicle accident on Emily Drive in Clarksburg. According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, a three-vehicle accident was reported on Emily Drive in Clarksburg as a multiple-vehicle accident with entrapment. When first responders arrived on scene, they reported that there […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

1 patient transported after auto-pedestrian accident in Marion County

WHITE HALL, W.Va. — An auto-pedestrian accident in White Hall has resulted in one person being transported for treatment from Healthnet air medical services. According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, an automobile-pedestrian accident was reported at 12:25 p.m. on Thursday in the intersection of White Hall Boulevard and Middletown Road in White Hall. […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Jeep#Nexstar Media Inc
WBOY 12 News

Holiday season, new gifts can attract more thieves to homes

ELKINS, W.Va. – New items around a home during the holiday season can attract unwanted visitors. Randolph County Sheriff Robert Elbon urged residents to call 911 and not engage with people they see trespassing outside of their homes. As a preventative measure, Elbon suggested adding high-definition cameras and proper lighting to properties. “If they’re breaking […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WBOY 12 News

New equestrian campground coming to North Bend State Park

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A new equestrian campground with a covered corral and 20 stalls is being developed at North Bend State Park in Ritchie County, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reports. Department of Resources Director Stephen McDaniel announced the project during a recent meeting of the Shiloh Trail Riders. He said it was prompted by a […]
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
929K+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy