Opinion | I feel sick leading active shooter drill for preschoolers

CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago Public School students will return to class next week, and the district is encouraging families and staff to test for COVID-19 before going back. Some families were given at-home test kits weeks prior. However, the district wants those kits returned by Tuesday. CPS gave out 150,000 test kits to staff and families at 300 schools, before winter break. But now, with less than a week before the start of school, school officials want to make sure the tests are processed properly and in a timely manner. Students can drop off the samples Tuesday at the nearest FedEx drop box. If a drop box is not an option, try these city libraries between noon at 5 p.m. Englewood: Kelly Branch, 6151 S. Normal Blvd. South Shore: South Shore Branch, 2505 E. 73rd St. Auburn Gresham: Thurgood Marshall Branch, 7506 S. Racine Ave. Southeast Side: Vodak-East Side Branch, 3710 E. 106th St. Austin: Austin Branch, 5615 W. Race Ave. Altgeld Gardens: Altgeld Branch, 933 E. 131st Place

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO