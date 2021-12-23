ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Planets hold off Knoch

By Brendan Howe
 5 days ago

ADAMS TWP — For a moment Wednesday night, it appeared Knoch's girls basketball squad would win on the road at Mars for the first time since 2009. The Planets' Alexa McDole and Ava Black made sure that wouldn't happen, collaborating for all 14 of the hosts' fourth-quarter points and sending the...

SV boys fall, 68-57

Luke Lawson paced four Seneca Valley players in double figures Thursday night, scoring 16 points, but the Raiders dropped a 68-57 boys baskeball game to Fox Chapel at home. The loss was the fifth in a row for SV (1-5). Caiden Oros added 14 points for the Raiders, Jameson Grieco...
Stars hope to impress for success in Danny Bush Classic

BEDFORD – The tournament is named for a Hall of Famer, a coach with a state championship ring, three trips to the FInal Four, and the most wins in program history. That’s quite a legacy, a mark of excellence for the four teams set to vie for the championship on Tuesday.
Gopher Women Cancel NYE Home Game Due To Wildcats’ ‘COVID-19 Protocols’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Golden Gophers women’s basketball team won’t play its New Year’s Eve home game due to apparent issues with the opponent’s COVID-19 protocols. The team announced Monday afternoon on social media that its game against the Wildcats at Williams Arena Friday “will not be played due to COVID-19 protocols within the Northwestern program.” Gophers head coach Lindsay Whalen (credit: Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) The announcement said the Gophers and Wildcats are consulting with Big Ten Conference officials about rescheduling the game, and how it falls line with the conference’s forfeiture policy. Tickets for Friday’s game can be exchanged for any Gophers women’s basketball game in the future. Fans can call 1-800-U-GOPHER for more information.   More On WCCO.com: Authorities Investigating Lake Minnetonka Mansion Fire As Criminal Minnesota Weather: Another Round Of Snow Tuesday, Followed By Bone-Chilling Cold Omicron Forcing Twin Cities Venues To Adjust New Year’s Eve Plans Man Shot Dead, Teen In Custody In Minneapolis’ 94th Homicide Case Of 2021
