SV grad Redilla gets scholar honor

Duke basketball fans are going to have to wait a little bit before the program plays again. The Blue Devils are postponing their game against the Clemson Tigers on Wednesday due to multiple positive tests within the program. Players on the team traveled home for Christmas after the win against...
Replenishing the front court is a major area of focus as IU looks to finalize its 2022 additions and supplement its guard-heavy 2023 class. One class of 2023 big man the Hoosiers have their eye on is forward Baye Ndongo. The Daily Hoosier was the first to identify IU’s interest in Ndongo two weeks ago.
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE Cole Baird, Calvary Christian junior defensive lineman: Baird racked up 54 total tackles for Calvary Christian, and he led the team with 16 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Tray Brown, Cardinal Gibbons senior linebacker: Brown was the Chiefs’ leading tackler, finishing the year with 102. He had 15 tackles for loss and four sacks. Brown is a Coastal Carolina signee. Solomon ...
Maryland men’s basketball will play Lehigh Tuesday evening after its previously scheduled matchup against Loyola Maryland was canceled on Friday due to COVID-19 protocols within the Greyhounds program. The Terps (6-4, 0-1 Big Ten Conference) have not played since a 70-68 win over then-No. 20 Florida on Dec. 12 at the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New ...
Luke Lawson paced four Seneca Valley players in double figures Thursday night, scoring 16 points, but the Raiders dropped a 68-57 boys baskeball game to Fox Chapel at home. The loss was the fifth in a row for SV (1-5). Caiden Oros added 14 points for the Raiders, Jameson Grieco...
The South Florida Sun Sentinel honors Broward County’s best high school athletes in 2021 fall sports with our All-County sections. All of the winners in first team, second team, honorable mention and coaches of the year are available at sunsentinel.com/allcounty. But the biggest deal in each sport are the players of the year. Here’s a look at each of our honorees. Bowling ...
Clemson made the cut for one of the nation’s top offensive line prospects in the 2023 class when he narrowed down his recruitment last week. Dr. Phillips High School (Orlando, Fla.) four-star tackle Payton (...)
Defending MEAC champion Norfolk State is off to a 9-4 start, 6-4 vs. Div. I competition as the league heads for a not-so-certain conference schedule.
The post MEAC basketball: Sizing up the teams and the players appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Comments / 0