SV grad Redilla gets scholar honor

The South Florida Sun Sentinel honors Broward County’s best high school athletes in 2021 fall sports with our All-County sections. All of the winners in first team, second team, honorable mention and coaches of the year are available at sunsentinel.com/allcounty. But the biggest deal in each sport are the players of the year. Here’s a look at each of our honorees. Bowling ...

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 20 MINUTES AGO