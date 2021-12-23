ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

For Older Adults, This Is The Type Of Exercise That’s Most Effective

By Maria Loreto
thefreshtoast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study suggests consistent activity throughout people’s days might be more effective than scheduled workout sessions. Staying active is important for people of all ages, but new research sheds some light on the most effective way for older adults to get and stay fit. Researchers found that those who are...

thefreshtoast.com

Comments / 0

