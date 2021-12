The Chicago Bulls visit State Farm Arena to take on the Atlanta Hawks on Monday evening. The Bulls are 20-10 this season, enjoying a strong start, and the Hawks bring a 15-17 record into this Eastern Conference clash. Atlanta projects to be short-handed in this matchup, with Trae Young, John Collins, Onyeka Okongwu, Danilo Gallinari and others in the NBA's health and safety protocols. Chicago's injury report is unclear on the second night of a back-to-back, though Lonzo Ball (protocols) and Alex Caruso (foot) missed the team's game on Sunday.

NBA ・ 6 HOURS AGO