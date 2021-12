As COVID-19 impacts a third straight NBA season, the Miami Heat is among the teams feeling the effects of the ongoing pandemic. Heat starting point guard Kyle Lowry entered the league’s health and safety protocols on Saturday and is expected to miss a handful of games. Miami was also without, among others, head athletic trainer Jay Sabol and assistant coaches Caron Butler and Chris Quinn in Sunday’s win over the Orlando Magic because of COVID-19 issues.

NBA ・ 4 HOURS AGO