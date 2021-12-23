ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Best Wishes from AJN for the Winter Holidays and Coming Year

Off the Charts
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenior editor/social media strategy, American Journal of Nursing, and editor of AJN...

ajnoffthecharts.com

Comments / 0

Related
Remodelista

Holiday Well Wishes from Remodelista

From all of us at Remodelista, happy holidays and happy New Year. Thanks for joining us in 2021; we appreciate your continued support and we look forward to another year of design exploration. And here’s to a brighter 2022.
LIFESTYLE
desales.edu

Trexler Tuesday: Holiday Wishes from Trexler Library

Trexler Library Staff would like to wish a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all our friends, faculty, staff, and students! We hope you enjoy the holiday break, and we can’t wait to see you return in the New Year. Be safe and well!
FESTIVAL
kidsactivitiesblog.com

What Is The ‘4 Gift Rule’ Everyone Is Talking About?

Christmas is nearing and that means holiday shopping is in full swing. With that being said, you might have seen people on social media talking about the ‘4 Gift Rule‘ and it may have peaked your interest. While the 4 Gift Rule isn’t for everyone, it truly is...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ajn#Charts
klin.com

Warm Winter Wish

KLIN 1400 & 99.3 is teaming up with Bryant Air Conditioning, Heating, Electrical & Plumbing to lend a helping hand to families in this area with their Warm Winter Wish. Unfortunately, there are homes without a working furnace, and for various reasons, these people may not have the resources to fix or replace that broken furnace.
ADVOCACY
modestogov.com

Wishing You Happy Holidays

The Modesto City Council would like to extend to all residents of Modesto season’s greetings. May the spirit of the season surround you and your families with joy and wellbeing. Wishing everyone happy holidays and a prosperous new year.
MODESTO, CA
Times Union

The Best Advice from Year One

Behind the Review host and Yelp’s Small Business Expert, Emily Washcovick, shares a look at this week’s episode of the podcast. When we first started this podcast, our aim was to dig deeper into the insights and business lessons that can be discovered on both ends of a Yelp review. It’s now been more than a year since the first episode aired, and in that time, we’ve gathered hours of valuable conversations with business owners and reviewers alike. As this whirlwind of a year comes to an end, we’re bringing you something different today for Behind the Review: a collection of our favorite insights and advice from these valuable voices over the past year.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
E! News

This Year's Best Holiday Gifts According to TikTok

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
vt.edu

From President Tim Sands: Sincere thanks and good wishes for the holiday season

As the fall semester draws to a close, I would like to convey both my sincere thanks and my good wishes for the holiday season. I hope you enjoyed your time with fellow Hokies as much as I have. The energy has returned to our campuses, and we are all rediscovering the power of the residential experience. Everyone has worked so hard to make this semester a success, and I hope you all take time to rest, recharge, and reconnect with friends, family, and loved ones over the upcoming break.
COLLEGES
In Style

I'm a Beauty Editor, and My Holiday Wish List Comes Straight From These Sales

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Whether you're looking to get yourself a treat (like rose-scented bath oil or luxurious soaking salts), polish off your gift list, or just refresh your beauty routine heading into the new year, there's something for everything in the selection below. To paraphrase the holiday tune, the world outside is frightful, but the sales are so delightful.
SKIN CARE
Highsnobiety

The Best Winter Accessories From The Highsnobiety Sale

The cold weather season is well and truly here and for those who haven't gotten their winter accessories in order yet, the good news is that you can now pick up a selection of practical items at discount prices. The Highsnobiety end-of-season sale has arrived, offering 40% off some of...
SHOPPING
mmorpg.com

Indie MMO Spotlight: Elephants, Year-End Updates, And Holiday Wishes

With many teams breaking for the holidays, it’s no surprise that this week was full of developers pushing out their last patches and dev logs of the year. Some devs looked back on the accomplishments of 2021, while others are already looking forward to reaching milestones in 2022. With this being volume 25 of the Indie MMO Spotlight, we’ve reached a milestone of our own. So let’s get the holiday festivities started with this week’s Indie MMO Spotlight.
VIDEO GAMES
theyukonreview.com

Best wishes for Christmas

Christmas is drawing near, a day of giving and celebrating the birth of Christ. It is within the spirit of giving there are items to be placed in the Christmas list of various teams and athletes for the upcoming year. If Santa is in a generous mood, may he give new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby a game plan for combatting the zone defenses. Conference opponents have made a habit of slowing…
SOCIETY
mnhs.org

Best Wishes of the Season!

This Christmas card depicts an abstract branch with red ornament on blue, with holiday greeting on the interior. It was made by artists David and Lolita Granahan between 1963 -1974. We wish you all a wonderful holiday full of peace and light!
Model Airplane News

Winter is coming …

Instead of sitting on the couch watching television and waiting for spring to arrive, why not build or buy a set of snow skis, bolt them to your plane, and get out there and do some cold weather flying? Winter flying is great fun, and it restores the RC soul during those long, dreary winter months. You can fly with skis, or even use floats, from almost any open field. Just be sure to get the permission of the property owner. You can also fly from a frozen lake (but make sure the ice is safe and that you have enough room to operate your plane properly). Remember, when flying from a lake you’ll be sharing the space with snowmobilers, ice fishers, and other wintertime sports fans. Simply be respectful of others, and you will most likely gain a happy audience.
FISHING
mybackyardnews.com

HOLIDAY WISHES: NELLIE GORBEA

I wanted to personally wish you all a happy, healthy holiday season as we approach such a special time of year. I love spending the holidays in Rhode Island with my family. So much of our state is decorated beautifully — from the light show at the Roger Williams Park Zoo, to the Newport Mansions, to the lobster pot tree on Block Island!
FESTIVAL

Comments / 0

Community Policy