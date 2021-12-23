ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

One player Detroit Lions fans should watch closely in today’s Frisco Football Classic

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Thursday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, North Texas will take on Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic. If...

detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Sporting News

What channel is Colts vs. Cardinals on today? Time, TV schedule for 2021 Christmas game

The Colts will look to extend their winning streak with a victory against the Cardinals in Arizona. Coming off a 27-17 win against the Patriots last week, the Colts will look to advance to 9-6 and battle for the top of the AFC South. Carson Wentz only completed five passes during the matchup and running back Jonathan Taylor carried the Colts offense with 170 rushing yards and a touchdown.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#North Texas#American Football#Frisco Football Classic#The Detroit Lions
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions rookie tabbed for PED testing

Following his big game a week ago, Detroit Lions rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown was brought in for random PED testing and now it’s happening to one of his fellow rookies. According to Lions rookie DL Alim McNeill, he too is now being randomly tested for PEDs. McNeill has two sacks in his last three games.
NFL
The Associated Press

Oluokun’s last-minute pick saves Falcons’ win over Lions

ATLANTA (AP) — A last-minute interception by Foye Oluokun showed again the Atlanta Falcons are learning to win close games. Matt Ryan threw a tie-breaking, 12-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Hurst early in the fourth quarter and the Falcons held on late to beat the Detroit Lions 20-16 on Sunday to preserve their slim playoff hopes.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
atlantanews.net

Five things to watch as the Falcons host the Detroit Lions

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Happy holidays. Merry Christmas. Happy New Year. Etc. Etc. Etc. I am currently in the middle of opening gifts with my family, so let's make this quick, shall we?. How the Falcons found Foye Oluokun Bair: Why it's unjust A.J. Terrell didn't make initial Pro Bowl...
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons: Final Score Prediction

In less than two hours, the Detroit Lions will take on the Atlanta Falcons with the hopes of picking up their third win of the Dan Campbell/Brad Holmes era. If the Lions want to win, they are going to have to do so with QB Jared Goff, TE T.J. Hockenson, and probably D’Andre Swift, who is questionable.
NFL
The Spun

Lions Announce New Decision On QB Jared Goff

This past Sunday, the Detroit Lions had to start Tim Boyle at quarterback. That’s because Jared Goff recently tested positive for COVID-19. Fortunately for the Lions, Goff’s absence wasn’t an extended one. On Monday, the team announced that he has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Goff...
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy