North Apollo, PA

Woman arrested for stabbing man several times in chest, police in Armstrong County say

By WPXI.com News Staff
 4 days ago
NORTH APOLLO, Pa. — A woman whom police said stabbed a man early Thursday morning at a home in North Apollo has been arrested.

Officers from the Kiski Township Police Department were called about 2:15 a.m. to the home on Robbins Avenue.

Police said 38-year-old Amy Hepler, of Vandergrift, got into a fight with the man and grabbed a kitchen knife, which she used to stab him several times in the chest.

The man was able to subdue Hepler during the attack, according to a news release from police. His injuries were “moderate.”

Hepler got away from the home. Kiski Township police got an arrest warrant, but she was not found until later in the morning.

