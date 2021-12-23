ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas

SERVICE ADVISORY: NY WATERWAY’S CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY SCHEDULE

 4 days ago

Only service between Port Imperial and Midtown on Christmas Eve, no service on Christmas Day. NY Waterway will operate a modified weekday service on Christmas Eve (Friday, December 24) and will not operate service on Christmas Day (Saturday, December 25). Modified December 24 Service:. Only one route, Port...

WLOS.com

Holiday schedule and closings for Asheville city services announced

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With winter holidays around the corner, the City of Asheville has announced which offices and services will be closed or on a modified schedule. All city offices will be closed Dec. 23-24 and Dec. 27 in observance of the winter holiday break. City offices will be closed Dec. 31 as well.
ASHEVILLE, NC
paramuspost.com

RIDE NY WATERWAY FERRIES TO AVOID HOLIDAY GIRDLOCK DECEMBER 16, 17 & 22

According to the NYC Department of Transportation, December 16, 17 and 22 are a Gridlock Alert Days in New York City. NY Waterway ferries avoid Manhattan gridlock throughout the Holiday Season, crossing the Hudson in less than 10 minutes. And for the holidays, Kids (under 12) ride free on NY Waterway through January 2.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
paramuspost.com

NY WATERWAY STATEMENT ON NEW YORK CITY’S NEW FREIGHT PLAN

"It’s our mission at New York Waterway to reduce congestion on the region’s roadways. As the largest ferry fleet in New York Harbor, we stand ready to work with the City and with private partners to carry more freight on our passenger lines. Our ferries can cross the Hudson in seven minutes, and are a fast way to bring small containerized shipments right to the heart of business districts in Midtown and Downtown. We look forward to becoming a green, sustainable alternative not only to private passenger cars, but now to freight trucks as well,” said NY Waterway Chairman, President and CEO Armand Pohan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABC6.com

RIPTA announces Holiday Service schedule for December 25 and January 1

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) has announced all of their usual bus schedules will be active on the holidays of December 25 and January 1, In observance of Christmas and New Year’s Day respectively. The statewide RIde program will only operate ADA trips those two holidays. Flex services will be unavailable.
PROVIDENCE, RI
paramuspost.com

VANTAGE COLLECTION FILLS THE AIR WITH SCENTS OF HOLIDAY SEASON

JERSEY CITY, N.J.— Residents of Vantage Collection in Downtown Jersey City recently received a special Holiday gift that’s sure to fill the air with the spirit of the season. Bozzuto, the renowned property management company for the ultra-luxurious 45-story rental tower, Vantage Collection, hosted a special event in...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Christmas
CBS Chicago

Hundreds Of Flights Canceled Due To COVID-19, Omicron Variant

CHICAGO (CBS) – Hundreds of flights were canceled Friday due to staffing issues from COVID -19. Airlines including Delta, United Airlines, and others say the Omicron variant is putting staffing levels under pressure. The cancellations hit as the world enters its third year of disruptions, lockdowns, and restrictions. In the last week, the average daily COVID-19 cases are up 45 percent as the Omicron variant spreads nationwide. At last check, 62 flights were canceled at O’Hare and one at Midway airports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Denver

Airline Delays Leave Homesick Travelers Waiting At DIA On Christmas Eve

DENVER (CBS4)– Hundreds of flights were canceled across the country on Christmas Eve. Worker shortages suffered by airlines like United and Delta left thousands of passengers scrambling to get home. (credit: CBS) Even the successful reunions this year didn’t come without frustrations along the way. In addition to flights being canceled, the A-Line had to cancel a trip Friday evening due to a lack of staff. It’s a federal requirement to have a second crew member on board. The Muser family spent Christmas Eve at Denver International Airport, anxiously waiting for the tenth member of their family to arrive. Even the...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Christmas Eve Travelers Making The Best Of The Holiday After Hundreds Of Flights Canceled

DENVER (CBS4)- Slow but steady was the pace at Denver International Airport on Friday as people left for trips and picked up loved ones before the holiday. Everyone was busy except one Fort Collins woman named Kelsey. She had time to sit and enjoy her coffee. (credit: CBS) “I was actually checking in for my flight and I realized that I couldn’t check-in,” she said. She is flying United Airlines and her flight to Chicago to see her family was canceled. United and Delta Airlines canceled more than 100 flights on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with just hours’ notice before many were expecting...
DENVER, CO
fox13memphis.com

Photos: COVID-19 surge disrupts holiday travel, clogs airports nationwide

COVID-19 disrupts 2021 holiday travel An airport ambassador wears a grinch mask while waiting to help to direct travelers in the terminal of Denver International Airport on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, in Denver. Major airlines canceled hundreds of flights Friday amid staffing shortages largely tied to the omicron variant of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP)
DENVER, CO
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Travelers Take To The Skies On Christmas Day As COVID Surge Impacts Flights Nationwide

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Christmas is finally here, and some folks decided to wait until Saturday to take flight at Philadelphia International Airport. Lines moved along smoothly at TSA as travelers prepared to spend the holiday in the sky. “This is my third time traveling on Christmas Day, and every time it’s been like this. It’s been alright,” Tommy Richardson of Fort Lauderdale said. Air travel is up 60% from this time last year. During the 2021 Christmas holiday, about 925,000 people will fly in and out of Philadelphia international. Sisters Hazel Cross and Maggie Sheldon just spent a week with family and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Boston

Travel Woes Continue As More Flights Are Canceled At Logan Airport, Across The County

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s a busy weekend of travel as people try to get home after the holiday, and once again on Sunday, air travelers faced cancelations. At Logan Airport, there were 53 canceled flights and more than 170 experienced delays, according to FlightAware. Major carriers have canceled about 700 flights around the country due to winter weather and staff calling out sick from coronavirus. Hundreds of flights were canceled on Christmas and Christmas Eve as well due to the Omicron variant.  
TRAVEL
CBS Baltimore

Travelers Find BWI Less Than Busy On Christmas Eve

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Flying to see family for the holidays this year? You might be met with delays and cancellations. Delta and United were among the airlines that canceled hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, citing staffing shortages due in part to COVID-19 infections. But you wouldn’t know that based on how flights fared Friday out of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. Of the four Delta flights departing from Baltimore on Christmas Eve, only one was delayed. The rest left on time. Both United Airlines flights, meanwhile, departed from BWI as scheduled. There were minimal disruptions to other airlines’ service at BWI. So, instead of finding long lines at ticketing and security checkpoints, passengers reported a less-than-crowded airport Friday. “I’ve been here many times,” Yolando Henley-Perry of Maryland said. “It almost seems sweatless–no trouble.” The Transportation Security Administration screened 2,187,792 passengers at checkpoints nationwide Thursday, typically the busiest travel day before Christmas. For perspective, that’s 364,402 fewer people than what TSA saw before the onset of the pandemic in 2019. The agency didn’t expect to have updated figures for Friday’s activity until Saturday morning. As a reminder, TSA recommends arriving at the airport two hours before your departure time, packing a mask and checking your flight status ahead of time.
BALTIMORE, MD
townofchapelhill.org

Chapel Hill Transit's Winter Holiday Schedule

Chapel Hill Transit will be closed Saturday, December 25, for Christmas and Saturday, January 1, for New Years Day. CHT will operate Sunday Service Friday (12/24), Monday (12/27), and Friday (12/31) for the winter holidays; the U route will not run and the NU route will end at 7 p.m.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

