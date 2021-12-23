ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Methuen, MA

People turn to walk-in COVID testing with no appointments available, at-home testing kits sold out

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
METHUEN, Mass. — With Christmas two days away, health experts are recommending people take a COVID-19 test before gathering with loved ones – but these tests have become very hard to come by.

Ed Perry and his wife Diana tried to buy some at-home testing kits, but couldn’t find them on any store shelves.

“I went online to try to get some testing kits, and it’s like you can order them but you won’t get them for the next month and a half or so,” said Perry, of Tewksbury.

This has many people turning to walk-in clinics to get swabbed.

“It’s kind of crazy trying to get an appointment, this is the first time I’ve had to stand in line for one [a test],” said Aileen O’Donnell, of Methuen. “We recently got exposed and with Christmas coming, I have a 90-year-old mother, so I want to make sure everything is cleared before I head in that direction, but it’s hard to find someplace.”

The testing site in Ranger Plaza on Pelham St. in Methuen had been seeing big crowds in the days leading up to Christmas, with many people lining up well before the site opened.

“I wanted to get here early,” said Kathy Cleary, of Methuen. “I usually do when I come to the site just because I don’t want to wait outside in the cold.”

With many clinics seeing long lines of people, many wish the state would open up more testing sites to cut back on the crowds.

“Some people really can’t wait that long,” said Alex Pietrello, of Tewksbury. “If there were more testing sites, I’m sure that problem would solve itself.”

The state’s website has a tool to help you find a COVID-19 testing site in your area.

