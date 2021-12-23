ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Form 497K ALLSPRING FUNDS TRUST

Before you invest, you may want to review the Fund's prospectus, which contains more information about the Fund and its risks. You can find the Fund's prospectus, reports to shareholders and other information about the Fund online at...

Form SC TO-I ASPIRIANT RISK-MANAGED Filed by: ASPIRIANT RISK-MANAGED REAL ASSET FUND

TENDER OFFER STATEMENT UNDER SECTION 14(D)(1) OR 13(E)(1) (Name of Subject Company (Issuer)) ASPIRIANT RISK-MANAGED REAL ASSET FUND. (Name of Filing Person(s) (Issuer)) SHARES OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST. (Title of Class of Securities)
Form 24F-2NT BlackRock Funds V For: Sep 30

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 24F-2 Annual Notice of Securities Sold Pursuant to Rule 24f-2 1. Name and address of issuer: BlackRock Funds V 100 Bellevue Parkway Wilmington, DE 19809 2. Name of each series or class of securities for which this Form is filed (If the Form is being filed for all series and classes of securities of the issuer, check the box but do not list series or classes): [] BlackRock GNMA Portfolio BlackRock Income Fund BlackRock U.S. Government Bond Portfolio BlackRock Core Bond Portfolio BlackRock High Yield Bond Portfolio BlackRock Low Duration Bond Portfolio BlackRock Sustainable High Yield Bond Fund 3. Investment Company Act File Number: 811-23339 Securities Act File Number: 333-224371 4. (a) Last day of fiscal year for which this Form is filed: 09/30/2021 (b) Check box if this Form is being filed late (i.e., more than 90 calendar days after the end of the Issuer's fiscal year). [ ] (c) Check box if this is the last time the issuer will be filing this form. [ ] 5. Calculation of registration fee: (i) Aggregate sale price of securities sold during the fiscal year pursuant to section 24(f): $21,379,080,208.00 (ii) Aggregate price of securities redeemed or repurchased during the fiscal year: $20,998,858,805.00 (iii) Aggregate price of securities redeemed or repurchased during any prior fiscal year ending no earlier than October 11, 1995 that were not previously used to reduce registration fees payable to the Commission: $ 0 (iv) Total available redemption credits [add items 5(ii) and 5(iii): - $20,998,858,805 (v) Net sales - if item 5(i) is greater than Item 5(iv) [subtract Item 5(iv) from Item(i)]: $380,221,403 (vi) Redemption credits available for use in future years - if Item 5(i) is less than Item 5(iv) [subtract Item 5(iv) from Item 5(i)]: $ (0) (vii) Multiplier for determining registration fee: x .0000927 (viii) Registration fee due [multiply Item 5(v) by Item 5(vii)]: = $35,246.52 6. Prepaid Shares If the response to item 5(i) was determined by deducting an amount of securities that were registered under the Securities Act of 1933 pursuant to rule 24e-2 as in effect before October 11, 1997, then report the amount of securities (number of shares or other units) deducted here: 0 If there is a number of shares or other units that were registered pursuant to rule 24e-2 remaining unsold at the end of the fiscal year for which this form is filed that are available for use by the issuer in future fiscal years, than state that number here: 0. 7. Interest due - if this Form is being filed more than 90 days after the end of the issuer's fiscal year: $ 0 8. Total of the amount of the registration fee due plus any interest due [line 5(viii) plus line 7]: = $35,246.52 9. Date the registration fee and any interest payment was sent to the Commission's lockbox depository: 12/20/2021 Method of Delivery: [x] Wire Transfer [ ] Mail or other means SIGNATURES This report has been signed below by the following persons on behalf of the issuer and in the capacities and on the dates indicated. By: /s/Chris Woodruff Chris Woodruff Assistant Treasurer Date: 12/20/2021.
Form 497 ADVISORS SERIES TRUST

FORT PITT CAPITAL TOTAL RETURN FUND (the "Fund") Supplement dated December 31, 2021 to the Summary Prospectus and Prospectus, each dated February 28, 2021. Mr. Charles Smith has retired from his role as Chief Investment...
Form 497K Manager Directed Portfol

Investor Shares Ticker: (not currently offered) Before you invest, you may want to review the Prospectus for the Hood River International Opportunity Fund (the "Fund"), which contains more information about the Fund and its risks. The Fund's Prospectus and Statement of Additional Information, each dated September 28, 2021 (as each may be amended or supplemented), are incorporated by reference into this Summary Prospectus. You can find the Fund's Prospectus, reports to shareholders, and other information about the Fund (including the Fund's Statement of Additional Information) online at www.hoodrivercapital.com/fund-materials. You can also obtain this information at no cost by calling (800) 497-2960 or by sending an e-mail request to info@hoodrivercapital.com.
Form 4 TPG RE Finance Trust, For: Dec 17 Filed by: Coleman Matthew

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. The shares of common stock ("Common Stock") of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (the "Issuer") awarded to...
Form 497J FRONTIER FUNDS, INC.

(Registration Nos. 333-07305; 811-07685) Attached for filing on behalf of Frontier Funds, Inc. (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 497(c) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act"), please find the Statement of Additional Information for the Frontier HyperiUS Global Equity Fund (the "Fund"), a series of the Company.
Katie Haun to depart a16z, form new fund focused on crypto and Web3: report

Katie Haun, a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, is departing the firm to found a new fund dedicated to crypto and Web3 startups, according to Axios. Haun joined the venture capital giant in mid-2018 and went on to spearhead some of its most notable crypto investments, including crypto exchange Coinbase. She has also served as co-chair of a16z's $2 billion-plus crypto fund. Haun previously served at the Department of Justice between 2006 and 2017, last serving as an Assistant U.S. Attorney and Digital Currency Coordinator.
Form 485BPOS IndexIQ ETF Trust

This amendment to the Investment Advisory Agreement (this "Agreement"), dated as of April 15, 2015, by and between IndexIQ ETF Trust, a Delaware trust (the "Trust"), and IndexIQ Advisors LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (the "Advisor") is entered into pursuant to Section 8 of the Agreement and is effective as of December 14, 2021.
Borr Drilling (BORR) Enters Agreement to Defer $1.4B of Debt Maturities and Yard Instalments to 2025

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) is pleased to announce that it has reached agreements in principle with its largest creditors, the Singaporean yards, to refinance and defer a combined $1.4 billion debt maturities and delivery instalments from 2023 to 2025. This is a major step forward in the Company's previously announced target to address its debt maturities and commitments currently due in 2023.
Form 8-K MILLS MUSIC TRUST For: Dec 21

To the holders (the "Unit Holders") of Trust Certificates representing interests (the "Trust Units") in Mills Music Trust (the "Trust"):. Enclosed you will...
Form 497 WISCONSIN CAPITAL FUNDS

Filed pursuant to Rule 497(e) WISCONSIN CAPITAL FUNDS, INC. (collectively, the "Funds") Supplement dated December 21st, 2021. to the Prospectus and Statement of Additional Information ("SAI") dated August 1, 2021...
Form 4 Venus Concept Inc. For: Dec 15 Filed by: Essex Woodlands Fund IX-GP, L.P.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Held by...
BitDAO Forms DAO With Harvard, Oxford Student Groups to Fund Crypto R&D

BitDAO has partnered with student groups and faculties of some of the world's most prestigious universities to form EduDAO. EduDAO will serve as an independent steering committee for project grants, research, and product development. There's a generation gap in crypto. A May survey from Mastercard, for instance, found that...
KNM repays Thai bondholders with help from ADB trust fund

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 16): KNM Group Bhd said Credit Guarantee and Investment Facility (CGIF), a trust fund managed by the Asian Development Bank, has made repayment on behalf of the group to its bondholders in Thailand. In the bourse filing, KNM said it received a reimbursement demand notice from CGIF...
Escrow Protocol Launches Decentralized Trust Fund to Combat Scams in DeFi

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Form 24F-2NT UNIFIED SERIES TRUST For: Sep 30

FORM 24F-2 Annual Notice of Securities Sold. Read instructions at end of Form before preparing Form. Please print or type. 2. The name of each series or class of funds for which this Form is filed (If the Form is being filed for all series and classes of securities of the issuer, check the box but do not list series or classes):
New Stimulus Check Is Hitting Your Bank Account Soon- Check Who Is Eligible

The Internal Revenue Services commenced the distribution of the 6th round of direct deposits for the multiplied Child Tax Credit withinside the center of December, with active households across the United States realizing that it became the very last batch furnished for with the aid of using the American Rescue Plan (ARP). As.com reports that there’s a probability for a number of the one’s dad and mom to get hold of a few well worth up to $8,000 in 2022. The information is based on the details published on AS dated 23 December 2021.
$1400 payment could hit eligible taxpayer bank accounts.

image byJohn Guccione www.advergroup.com from Pexels. There is a piece of great news for some Americans, as they can get a payment of up to $1400 in addition to their tax refund in 2022. Before that, you have to meet specific criteria such as citizens having to be a parent of a child born in 2021 or someone who has a new dependent.
Aterian (ATER) Signs $50M Asset-Backed Credit Facility with MidCap Financial Trust

Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) signed an asset backed credit facility with MidCap Financial Trust, which is managed by a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc. The credit facility has a three year term and gives Aterian access to up to $50 million in total credit, consisting of $40 million in commitments with an accordion facility of an additional $10 million. On the closing, Aterian has repaid in cash and satisfied all outstanding obligations under its existing $25.0 million term loan with High Trail.
