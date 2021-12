Whether you attend a big New Year’s Eve party or just hang out at home watching New Year’s movies, chances are you tune in to the ball-drop ceremony shortly before midnight. Times Square crowds may have been missing from the 2021 celebration because of the pandemic, but New Year’s festivities will be back in full swing this year (though likely with masking and COVID-19 tests). If you just have to ring in 2022 with one of the most beloved New Year’s traditions, refer to this handy guide. It’ll help you figure out where to watch the ball drop—on TV and online—and explain when New Year’s is and the history of our celebrations.

CELEBRATIONS ・ 6 DAYS AGO