Some economists believe that the impact on international migration to and from the US, was partly caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and associated migration policy changes. David Beckworth, senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center at the George Mason University and a former international economist at the US Department of the Treasury, retweeted an article shared by Catherine Rampell, an opinion columnist at The Washington Post, on the Covid-19 pandemic having significantly impacted international migration to and from the US. The US Census Bureau data from the 1 July 2021 population estimates show that net international migration (NIM) added 247,000 to the country’s population between 2020 and 2021 – the lowest in decades.

