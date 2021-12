French post-hardcore greats Birds In Row have been pretty quiet since releasing their 2018 album We Already Lost the World, but they recently announced that they're playing the Cult of Luna-curated Beyond the Redshift festival in London in March and "working in the shadows for the next step our band will be taking," so maybe we'll get more news from them soon. Meanwhile, bassist Quentin Sauvé (who also released the solo album Whatever It Takes in 2019) has made us a list of his 10 favorite albums (and one podcast) of 2021, including an array of artists that ranges from Lucy Dacus to Leon Bridges to Emma Ruth Rundle to Manchester Orchestra to Every Time I Die. Quentin also provided commentary on each pick. Read on for what he had to say...

ROCK MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO