ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) Delivers its Latest Pre-Production Units for Waveguide-Based HMD System to a Global Tier-1 Aerospace Firm

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, announced it has received a...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (BOSC) Announces $150K Follow-On Order from the UAE

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: BOSC), announced today that its Supply Chain Division has received additional orders for electronic components from a United Arab Emirates customer. The orders, in the total amount of $150,000, are for delivery through the year 2022. These orders follow the initial order of $180,000 received from this customer, which we announced at the beginning of the year.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (AOGOU) Prices 9M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AOGOU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 9,000,000 units at $10.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
aithority.com

Vuzix Receives Another Follow-On Smart Glasses Order From AMA To Support Its Expanding Worldwide Customer Base

Vuzix Corporation a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, announced the Company has received a recent further follow-on purchase order for Vuzix Smart Glasses for immediate delivery from AMA (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALAMA), a Vuzix Value-Added Reseller (VAR) and pioneer in remote assistance solutions. AMA’s...
SOFTWARE
StreetInsider.com

Data I/o Corp (DAIO) Appoints Cheemin Bo-Linn to its Board

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced data and security deployment solutions for flash, flash-memory based intelligent devices and microcontrollers, announced that Dr. Cheemin Bo-Linn will be joining the Board of Directors of Data I/O. Dr. Cheemin Bo-Linn is the CEO of Peritus Partners, a valuation accelerator, for industry sectors including automotive, electronics, consumer, and medical sectors with integrated security.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pre Production#Waveguide#Aerospace#Stock#Vuzix Corp#Vuzi#Streetinsider Premium#Vuzix Corporation#Smart Glasses#Augmented Reality#Ar#Hmd#Oem#Ip
StreetInsider.com

FuelPositive Corp.’s (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) Green Ammonia Production System Moving Up as Green Ammonia Gains Favor in Global Shipping and Fertilizer Production

FuelPositive’s modular system uses 30% less energy than conventional grey ammonia (“NH3”) production processes. The company’s system produces green ammonia from water, air, and sustainable electricity, and solves the supply puzzle highlighted in an IEEE Spectrum article. Green Ammonia is gaining favor in the global shipping...
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Sells Equity Stake in Ampere for $127.7M

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) today announced that it has completed the sale of its equity interest in Ampere Computing Holdings LLC (“Ampere”) to Denver Acquisition Corp., an affiliate of one of Ampere’s other limited liability company members (“Purchaser”). Purchaser exercised its right to purchase MACOM’s entire equity interest in Ampere in exchange for a predetermined cash consideration amount of approximately $127.7 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (WTMAU) Prices 7.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: WTMAU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 7,500,000 units, at ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp (GDNRU) Prices 7.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: GDNRU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 7,500,000 units at $10.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
StreetInsider.com

Rockley Photonics (RKLY) Issues Business Update Following US Bureau of Industry and Security Action Relating to Its Joint Venture Partner

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Rockley Photonics (NYSE: RKLY), a global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, today announced its intention not to proceed, under current circumstances, with its data-communications-related technical sale to Hengtong Rockley Technology Co. Ltd., its joint venture (“the JV”) with Jiangsu Hengtong Optic-Electric Co., Ltd. (“Hengtong”). As a result, Rockley issued an updated business outlook for full year 2021 and 2022. The decision not to proceed with the sale is due to the U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) of the U.S. Department of Commerce placing Hengtong and certain of its affiliates on the BIS “Entity List” with an effective date of December 17, 2021, which means the U.S. Export Administration Regulations (EAR) prohibits companies from providing products and technologies to organizations on the “Entity List” without prior authorization. The Company is currently reviewing its relationship with the JV and will make appropriate decisions based on its findings.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (SHAPU) Prices 17.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE: SHAPU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 17,500,000 units at ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (PRLHU) Prices 17.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: PRLHU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 17,500,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on The Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) and trade under the ticker symbol “PRLHU” beginning on December 15, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “PRLH” and “PRLHW,” respectively.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (IVCPU) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: IVCPU), a newly incorporated blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (the “Nasdaq”) and trade under the ticker symbol “IVCPU” beginning December 15, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Company expects that the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants will be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “IVCP” and “IVCPW,” respectively.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

AGM Group Holdings (AGMH) Delivers 1,335 Units of Crypto Miners to Meten (METX)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH), an integrated technology company focusing on providing fintech software services and producing high-performance hardware and computing equipment, today announced it has delivered 1,335 units of Bitcoin mining machines to Meten Holding Group Ltd. ("Meten") (NASDAQ: METX).
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Multiply Group Announces Additional $75M PIPE Investment in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB) for Getty Images Merger

Tech-focused holding company Multiply Group and CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE: PRPB) (“CC Neuberger”), a special-purpose acquisition company sponsored ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Envista Holdings Corp. (NVST) Granted FDA 510(k) Clearance for the Nobel Biocare N1 Implant System

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) ("Envista") today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the Nobel Biocare N1™ implant system. Boasting a biologically driven design of components and forward-thinking treatment protocols, the N1™ implant system represents a significant step forward in patient-centric implant solutions.
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Vuzix signs agreement with Verizon for delivering augmented reality

Vuzix (VUZI +9.1%) entered into an agreement with Verizon (NYSE:VZ) to leverage the power of the latter's 5G and edge computing technologies for delivering a first-of-its-kind augmented reality experience for sports and gaming. The agreement will focus on the technology advancement and commercialization aspects of delivering immersive augmented reality training...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Neogen Corp. (NEOG) to Combine 3M's (MMM) Food Safety Business With its Existing Operations

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. NEOGEN Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) and 3M (NYSE: MMM) announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which 3M will separate its Food Safety business and simultaneously combine it with NEOGEN in a transaction that is intended to be tax-efficient to 3M and its shareholders for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The combination will create an innovative leader in the food safety sector with a comprehensive product range and a strategic focus on the category's long-term growth opportunities.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (IVCBU) Prices Upsized 30M Unit IPO at $10/unit

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ: IVCBU), a newly incorporated blank check company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 30,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The offering was upsized from an original 25,000,000 unit offering to a 30,000,000 unit offering. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (“NASDAQ”) and are expected to trade under the ticker symbol “IVCBU” beginning on December 15, 2021.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (EMLDU) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: EMLDU), a blank-check company led by Betsy Z. Cohen, as Chairman of the Board, Mark Tercek, as Vice-Chairman of the Board, and Bracebridge H. Young, Jr., as President and Chief Executive Officer, formed for the purpose of acquiring or merging with one or more businesses, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 22,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, for gross proceeds to the Company of $220,000,000. The Company's units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (NASDAQ) under the symbol "EMLDU" and will begin trading on December 16, 2021. Each unit issued in the offering consists of one share of Class A common stock of the Company and one-half of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant exercisable for one share of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols “EMLD” and “EMLDW,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The closing of the offering is anticipated to take place on or about December 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy