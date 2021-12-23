ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Immune and Genome Engineering as the Future of Transplantable Tissue

By Interactive Medical Cases
nejm.org
 5 days ago

Dramatic advancements in the use of synthetic and mechanical devices to replace tissues have been made, but restoring tissue and organ structure and function remains challenging. This review discusses the origins, innovations, and...

www.nejm.org

scitechdaily.com

Successful Xenotransplantation Surgery: Genetically Engineered Pig Kidney Transplanted to Human Body

Less than two months after the first breakthrough surgery, NYU Langone Health has performed its second successful investigational xenotransplantation procedure using a genetically engineered pig kidney. This second surgery is a sign of continued progress toward a potential alternative supply of life-saving organs. Leading the second surgical procedure was Robert...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Scientist explains genome sequencing of SARS-CoV-2

The COVID-19 omicron variant has been reported in nearly half of the U.S. states since it was first detected in California on Dec. 1. The second known case of omicron in the country was identified in Minnesota. "People that detect omicron—states, counties, countries—that doesn't necessarily mean that they were the...
SCIENCE
The Guardian

Associate or Senior Editor, Nature Communications (Genome engineering)

Associate or Senior Editor (Genome engineering) Nature Research is the world’s leader in publishing high-quality research from across the natural sciences. Its journals include Nature, the Nature Research journals, the Nature Reviews journals and Nature Communications. Do you love science but feel that a career at the bench isn’t...
SCIENCE
Cleveland Jewish News

Israeli tissue engineers 3D-print an ear

A small percentage (0.1 to 0.3 percent) of people are born with congenitally deformed ears. This can have a severe psychological impact, and sometimes involves hearing loss. While surgeons can reconstruct ears using cartilage harvested from a patient’s chest, the procedure is not usually performed until at least 10 years of age.
ENGINEERING
Discover Mag

Finishing the Human Genome

This article appeared in the January/February 2022 issue of Discover magazine as "Finishing the Human Blueprint." Become a subscriber for unlimited access to our archive. At long last, scientists have declared “mission accomplished” on the complete sequencing of the human genome — one of the most ambitious research undertakings of the past few decades. The news may trigger déjà vu: Scientists with the Human Genome Project first announced they had sequenced the human genome in 2003.
SCIENCE
studyfinds.org

Researchers develop groundbreaking ultrasound treatment that could destroy COVID-19

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Since March 2020, more than 250 million people have tested positive COVID-19. Scientists around the world have scrambled to identify the best methods of preventing and treating the virus, from face coverings to vaccinations. Now, a recent study at MIT’s Department of Mechanical Engineering has found that ultrasound vibrations may damage the structure of the coronavirus — creating a revolutionary response to the public health threat.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Blood test detects immune and inflammatory activity in tissues, without painful biopsies and expensive imaging

The immune systems work hard to keep us healthy and to protect us against bacteria, viruses, fungi, parasites and cancerous cells. When the Immune systems are weakened, we're at risk for illnesses and dangerous infections; when they're overactive, we're at risk for inflammation and autoimmune diseases. Therefore, accurate monitoring of the immune systems' activity is vital to health.
CANCER
Phys.org

Bringing cells closer to form new tissues

The field of tissue engineering is constantly exploring the possibility of using different properties of various biomaterials to achieve tissue regeneration. However, a key factor in creating effective tissues that can ameliorate and act as physical barriers is the strength of cell-cell adhesion. In a study published this October as...
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Genetically engineered and enucleated human mesenchymal stromal cells for the targeted delivery of therapeutics to diseased tissue

Targeting the delivery of therapeutics specifically to diseased tissue enhances their efficacy and decreases their side effects. Here we show that mesenchymal stromal cells with their nuclei removed by density-gradient centrifugation following the genetic modification of the cells for their display of chemoattractant receptors and endothelial-cell-binding molecules are effective vehicles for the targeted delivery of therapeutics. The enucleated cells neither proliferate nor permanently engraft in the host, yet retain the organelles for energy and protein production, undergo integrin-regulated adhesion to inflamed endothelial cells, and actively home to chemokine gradients established by diseased tissues. In mouse models of acute inflammation and of pancreatitis, systemically administered enucleated cells expressing two types of chemokine receptor and an endothelial adhesion molecule enhanced the delivery of an anti-inflammatory cytokine to diseased tissue (with respect to unmodified stromal cells and to exosomes derived from bone-marrow-derived stromal cells), attenuating inflammation and ameliorating disease pathology. Enucleated cells retain most of the cells' functionality, yet acquire the cargo-carrying characteristics of cell-free delivery systems, and hence represent a versatile delivery vehicle and therapeutic system.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

Top 5 Single-cell Genomics Papers of 2021

A look back at some exciting papers this year in the age of Big Data. In the age of Big Data in biology, data science and machine learning have flourished and benefitted from their interdisciplinary application to biology. 2021 in particular has been a great year for single-cell genomics, a still nascent field that applies concepts from data science to making sense of high-dimensional biological data at the resolution of a single cell. As a graduate student in this discipline, I read a lot of papers to stay up to date on the literature (and still have a large reading list to catch up on!), and thought I would share what have been some of the best papers I’ve read this year.
SCIENCE
spring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Healthline

New Opioids Called Nitazenes May Be 20 Times Stronger Than Fentanyl

A potent synthetic opioid class called nitazenes has been discovered after people overdosed on them. The nitazene class of medication was created over 60 years ago as a potential pain-relief medication, according to the. . Medical experts say this opioid may be up to 20 times more powerful than fentanyl.
PHARMACEUTICALS
wsau.com

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
KIDS
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: Unexpected pain being reported as a common symptom

The list of new and surprising side effects that are being experienced upon infection by the Omicron variant has been getting longer by the day. And with the new coronavirus strain parading around as a common cold, it has become even more crucial to be aware of the possible side effects that are being observed by professionals.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
deseret.com

The omicron variant may have developed in immunocompromised people, expert says

The omicron variant is becoming the most dominant coronavirus strain in the entire world — and now scientists are trying to figure out why it developed. Scientists in South Africa have started to investigate the “highly plausible hypothesis” that COVID-19 variants — like the omicron variant — got their start in people who were infected by COVID-19 but had immune systems weakened by other medical issues, such as untreated HIV, according to BBC News.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

An enemy within: Pathogens hide in tissue

Antibiotics cure many bacterial infections. However, some patients suffer a relapse. A research group at the University of Basel has now discovered why some bacteria can survive antibiotic therapy. The team uncovered where the bacteria hide in the body and how the body's own immune system also plays an important role.
SCIENCE
The Next Web

Research indicates the whole universe could be a giant neural network

The core idea is deceptively simple: every observable phenomenon in the entire universe can be modeled by a neural network. And that means, by extension, the universe itself may be a neural network. Vitaly Vanchurin, a professor of physics at the University of Minnesota Duluth, published an incredible paper last...
SCIENCE

