Huawei enters EV business by lending technology to Chinese SUV

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Chinese smartphone maker Huawei is getting into the electric car business by putting its first operating system into a Chinese sport-utility vehicle.

The company says it's lending its Harmony operating system to the Aito M5.

The M5, the first vehicle produced by the Aito brand, runs on both electricity and fuel, according to Huawei executive Richard Yu, and will be delivered beginning in February at a price near $40,000.

Yu announced the partnership Thursday at a Huawei winter product launch event.

Huawei's operating system will integrate some of its smartphone-oriented technology into the vehicle. A Huawei smartwatch, for example, can be used to start the Aito M5.