Huawei enters EV business by lending technology to Chinese SUV

By UPI Staff
 4 days ago
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Chinese smartphone maker Huawei is getting into the electric car business by putting its first operating system into a Chinese sport-utility vehicle.

The company says it's lending its Harmony operating system to the Aito M5.

The M5, the first vehicle produced by the Aito brand, runs on both electricity and fuel, according to Huawei executive Richard Yu, and will be delivered beginning in February at a price near $40,000.

Yu announced the partnership Thursday at a Huawei winter product launch event.

Huawei's operating system will integrate some of its smartphone-oriented technology into the vehicle. A Huawei smartwatch, for example, can be used to start the Aito M5.

CarBuzz.com

Phonemaker Huawei Coming For Tesla With New Electric Car

China is quickly becoming the largest consumer of EV vehicles in the world. To quench its insatiable thirst for electric vehicles, manufacturers like Tesla have opened up manufacturing plants in the country. But even the largest EV manufacturer is struggling to keep up with demand, opening up the door for other competitors to sweep in. Brands like Nio are aiming to take a large chunk of the EV market, and Huawei is the latest player to enter the battlefield. Back in February, we covered Huawei's intention to build electric cars, and by April it actually delivered on its promise when it delivered the SF5, which it co-developed with Cyrus. Now the Chinese tech giant has announced a new vehicle that will feature its HarmonyOS operating system. Meet the Aito M5.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Baidu's Jidu Auto to mass produce its 'robot' electric vehicles in 2023

BEIJING, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Baidu Chief Executive Robin Li said Jidu Auto would start mass production of its first "robot" electric vehicles (EV) in 2023. Jidu, an electric vehicle venture between China's tech giant Baidu and Chinese automaker Geely, would make EVs that are of the autonomous Level-four, which needs no human intervention, Li said at Baidu's annual developers' conference on Monday.
CARS
Reuters

Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses

BEIJING, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Chinese citizens lashed out online against billionaire Tesla (TSLA.O) founder Elon Musk's space ambitions on Monday after China complained that its space station was forced to take evasive action to avoid collision with satellites launched by Musk's Starlink programme. The satellites from Starlink Internet Services,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
US News and World Report

China's BYD, Momenta Enter Venture for Autonomous Driving Technology

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's BYD and autonomous driving startup Momenta have established a 100 million yuan ($15.7 million) joint venture to deploy autonomous driving capabilities across certain BYD car model lines, according to a Momenta statement and a person familiar with the matter. The new venture, called DiPi Intelligent Mobility...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Electric Cars#Smartphone#Vehicles#Ev#Chinese#M5
Benzinga

Toyota to Spend $35 Billion on Electrification, Unveil 30 Models by 2030

For the longest time, Toyota Motor’s (NYSE: TM) only electrified cars have been hybrids such as the Toyota Prius hybrid, first launched in October 1997. But while fellow automakers and electric vehicle (“EV”) startups have developed a variety of pure battery-electric vehicles (“BEVs”) and unveiled plans to produce even more EV models over the next decade, the Japanese automaker has dragged its feet in comparison. However, Toyota recently announced that it is finally wading into the battery electric vehicle segment and significantly increasing its EV lineup.
BUSINESS
torquenews.com

Tesla's Giga Shanghai Shipment Deal May Be for The $25,000 Car

Tesla just secured 1 year of Giga Shanghai shipping with Hyundai Glovis. This is going to allow Tesla to ship 500K extra cars in 2022 and I think Tesla is getting ready to produce the $25K car at Giga Shanghai and readying the shipment logistics, so the company can ship them globally.
ECONOMY
notebookcheck.net

Innovative electric car maker NIO may prep to enter the U.S. market and take on Tesla directly

NIO, one of the most innovative Chinese electric car makers, may be preparing to bring its cars to this side of the pond, after managing to launch several of them in Europe. Its 2022 expansion plans include bringing the 600-mile ET7 sedan to Norway and five other EU countries, but a few LinkedIn job listings suggest that it could very well be eyeing the American market, too, despite the formidable presence of Tesla.
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

US defense technology must be made in America, not China

Since World War II, the United States has been known as the “arsenal of Democracy.” We earned that title by providing the bulk of the weapons used by our allies, in some cases before they were actually our allies. From Lend-Lease through the end of the war, it was American factories and technology that won the war and made the postwar peace secure.
FOREIGN POLICY
gizmochina.com

Huawei debuts the HarmonyOS-powered AITO M5 EV in China to take on the Tesla Model Y

Chinese tech giant Huawei is fast regaining its momentum that was significantly stalled by the massive sanction regime by the US. The company has vigorously pursued its diversification along several lines including electric vehicle manufacturing in partnership with automakers. Using its homegrown software solution, HarmonyOS, the company is fast evolving...
BUSINESS
Motor1.com

Lynk & Co Could Enter US Market Through Renault-Geely Deal

We’ve heard this probably a million times - a Chinese automaker wants to enter the US new car market with a production model it makes for its domestic market. So far, however, there hasn’t been a single successful launch of a car brand from China in North America, but this could finally change if we are to believe a new rumor.
BUSINESS
motor1.com

Audi increasing investments in EVs, hybrids to €18 billion by 2026

2021 has been a great year for Audi in terms of EV launches, with the German premium car manufacturer having doubled its product portfolio of purely electric models. The e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT arrived at the start of the year, followed by the Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback in the spring, adding to the existing e-tron/e-tron Sportback and e-tron S/e-tron S Sportback.
CARS
NBC Philadelphia

Huawei Enters China's Electric Car Race in Competition With Tesla

The first car with Huawei's HarmonyOS operating system will be the Aito M5, a car that runs on both electricity and fuel, Richard Yu, executive director and CEO of Huawei's consumer business group, said Thursday at the company's winter product launch event. Deliveries are set to begin around Feb. 20...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

An employee embezzled $154 million from Sony then converted it to bitcoin — now the feds are trying to return it

The US Justice Department is trying to return more than $150 million that was embezzled from a Sony subsidiary and converted into bitcoin. In May, a worker at Sony Life Insurance Company in Tokyo allegedly diverted $154 million to a personal account at a Southern California bank when the company was instead trying to transfer the funds between financial accounts, according to a Monday press release from the US Justice Department.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

How Ford's Latest Chip Deal Will Boost Its Business

In a change from decades of auto industry practice, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has been moving to take control of important parts of its supply chain. In this Motley Fool Live video, recorded on Dec. 9, Industry Focus host Nick Sciple and Motley Fool senior auto specialist John Rosevear look at Ford's recent deal with chipmaker GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) and how that fits into Ford CEO Jim Farley's plan to revamp how the company manufactures its vehicles.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

CLPS subsidiary, Yusys Technologies enter cooperation agreement

JAJI (Shanghai) Co., a majority-owned subsidiary of CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) has entered into a strategic cooperation pact with Beijing Yusys Technologies. Both parties will jointly conduct fintech-based initiatives including product promotion, project delivery and IT personnel training and are open to capital partnership opportunity, including but not limited to the establishment of domestic and foreign joint ventures that will pave the way for business expansion.
BUSINESS
United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

