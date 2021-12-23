2 people seriously injured after a car crashed into a parked truck in Northeast El Paso (El Paso, TX) Nationwide Report

Two people received serious injuries after a car slammed into a truck parked in an emergency lane in Northeast El Paso.

As per the initial information, the two-vehicle accident took place in the 5500 block of Railroad Drive. The preliminary reports showed that a 2019 Ford F-350 towing a trailer was parked at around 10 a.m. Tuesday in the emergency lane of the road [...]

