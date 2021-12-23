ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

13 years for man who pleaded guilty to fentanyl posession

By WFTX Digital Team
 4 days ago
A man who pleaded guilty to possession fentanyl with the intent to distribute in Southwest Florida was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison.

37-year-old Bobby Louis Lesane, Jr. entered the guilty plea on Sept. 10.

According to court documents, Lesane was pulled over for a routine traffic stop in Fort Myers on Oct. 29, 2020.

After a trained drug-detection police dog alerted, officers searched Lesane’s car and located a small hidden area underneath the driver’s floorboard. There, they found several bags of drugs, including more than 20 grams of a substance containing fentanyl.

Lesane was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Fort Myers Police Department, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.  It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Simon R. Eth.

