BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott on Wednesday announced that he’s suspending all programs run by Baltimore City Recreation and Parks through the end of January, one of several steps he said the city is taking to get the spread of COVID-19 under control. Standing alongside local health care leaders, the mayor also said the city is also considering other safety measures, including the possibility of having certain city employees work from home and the potential for a vaccine passport program. “We are experiencing high community transmission,” the mayor said. “We have to do everything in our power, not just as the...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 5 DAYS AGO