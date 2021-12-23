ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Releases Official Playoff Scenarios Ahead of Week 16

By Michael Shapiro
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

The playoff field is anything but settled as Week 16 approaches, with a number of divisions still up for grabs ahead of the regular season's final weeks.

The Patriots and Bills remain in a heated battle for the AFC East crown, while in the other conference, the Rams are locked in a race with Kyler Murray and the Cardinals for the NFC West title. With just three weeks left in the season, we could see some real chaos down the stretch.

So who has already clinched a playoff spot and who still has some work to do? Check out the full list of playoff scenarios for Week 16 below, courtesy of NFL.com.

AFC:

Clinched: None

Chiefs:

Kansas City clinches the AFC West title with either:

  1. KC win + LAC loss or tie
  2. KC tie + LAC loss

Kansas City clinches a playoff berth with one of:

  1. KC win
  2. KC tie + BUF
  3. KC tie + IND
  4. KC tie + CIN-BAL does not end in a tie

Patriots:

New England clinches the AFC East title with a:

  1. NE win + MIA loss or tie

New England clinches a playoff berth with one of:

  1. NE win + LV loss or tie + LAC loss
  2. NE win + IND loss or tie + CIN loss
  3. NE win + IND loss or tie + BAL loss + PIT loss or tie
  4. NE win + IND loss or tie + LAC loss
  5. NE win + BAL loss + CLE loss or tie + PIT loss or tie

Titans:

Tennessee clinches the AFC South title with a:

  1. TEN win + IND loss

Tennessee clinches a playoff berth with either:

  1. TEN win + MIA loss or tie + BUF loss + DEN loss or tie + CLE loss or tie + PIT loss
  2. TEN win + MIA loss or tie + BUF loss + DEN loss or tie + CLE loss or tie + BAL loss or tie

NFC

Clinched: Packers

Cardinals:

Arizona clinches a playoff berth with one of:

  1. ARI win or tie
  2. PHI loss or tie + SF loss
  3. PHI loss or tie + MIN loss or tie
  4. PHI loss or tie + NO loss or tie
  5. MIN loss or tie + SF loss
  6. MIN loss or tie + NO loss or tie
  7. NO loss or tie + SF loss

Cowboys:

Dallas clinches the NFC East title with either:

  1. DAL win or tie
  2. PHI loss or tie

Dallas clinches a playoff berth with one of:

  1. NO loss or tie
  2. SF loss
  3. TB win or tie

Rams:

Los Angeles clinches a playoff berth with either:

  1. LAR win or tie
  2. PHI loss or tie + NO loss or tie

Buccaneers

Tampa Bay clinches the NFC South title with either:

  1. TB win or tie
  2. NO loss or tie

Tampa Bay clinches a playoff berth with one of:

  1. MIN loss or tie + PHI loss or tie
  2. MIN loss or tie + DAL win or tie

Comments / 3

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Body Camera Footage Released in Dallas Cowboy DWI Arrest

The Colony Police Department just released body and dash-camera footage of a traffic stop that led to the DWI arrest of Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee. “You took that right turn, and you were swerving all over the place, dude,” the officer is heard saying to Kazee after approaching his car.
DALLAS, TX
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Tennessee State
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Former College Football Star RB Killed On Monday Evening

There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Steelers were getting beat so badly by the Chiefs that CBS switched to the Raiders taking knees

There’s nothing worse than your favorite NFL team being shifted off of national TV for a more competitive matchup. Pittsburgh Steelers fans had to deal with a lot on Sunday in Week 16 of the season. For starters, the Steelers looked absolutely miserable in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes was able to march up and down the field on the Steelers’ defense, while Pittsburgh’s offense labored on all fronts.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#Patriots#Bills#Afc East#Nfl Com#None Chiefs#Afc West#Lac#Ind Kc#New England#Ne#Mia#Lv#Titans#Afc South#Packers Cardinals#Phi#Min#Cowboys
The Spun

Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend’s Gameday Outfit Went Viral Yesterday

Life has been good for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott over the past month. He has America’s Team on a four-game winning streak and in the playoffs for the first time in three years. Dak dazzled with four touchdowns against Washington yesterday. But his girlfriend Natalie Buffett may have...
NFL
New York Post

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend makes bold jacket statement in Cowboys’ big win

Dak Prescott’s impressive play wasn’t the only thing turning heads at Sunday’s Cowboys game. Before Dallas destroyed the Washington Football Team in a post-Christmas blowout, Prescott’s girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, made quite the statement on the sidelines, courtesy of her “Cowboys make better lovers” jacket.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

7 Pittsburgh Steelers players that won’t be back in 2022

The Steelers might have a lot of cap space this upcoming offseason but it is time for these relationships to end. Everyone has their eyes on the Steelers for this upcoming offseason as they enter a rebuilding phase. It will be the first time in a while as this team looks for a bunch of answers to fill across their roster. They will have a bunch of money to work with if they so desire to use it.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans lost it after Bill Belichick gave a classically snarky answer about his New Year's resolution

Bill Belichick was not feeling any lingering holiday warmth following the New England Patriots’ 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 on Sunday. He and the Patriots lost control of the AFC East, with Buffalo likely to finish at No. 1 in the division. So when Belichick faced a kind-spirited question about his New Year’s resolution, the Patriots typically-grumpy coach exercised all his remaining patience to table the question for next week.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson, Seahawks setting stage for divorce?

The Seattle Seahawks have already lost more games this year than any other season since they drafted Russell Wilson in 2012. Their poor performance has led to another round of trade rumors involving the quarterback, and there are several signs that point toward a breakup. Wilson, who is still considered...
NFL
PennLive.com

Possible Saints-Seahawks Russell Wilson trade could lead to Eagles dealing for new No. 1 QB: NFL rumors

Russell Wilson may be ready to take flight. And even if he isn’t destined for Philadelphia, a Wilson trade could impact the Eagles’ future at quarterback. Wilson, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, has made it known he would welcome a deal by the Seattle Seahawks, who have crashed and burned in 2021, sitting in last place in the NFC West with a record of 5-9.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

30K+
Followers
23K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy