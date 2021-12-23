ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aimmune’s PALFORZIA®▼ [defatted powder of Arachis hypogaea L., semen (peanuts)] Receives Final Appraisal Determination (FAD) as Positive Draft Guidance From NICE for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy in Patients Aged 4 to 17 Years

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aimmune Therapeutics UK Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercialising pharmaceutical therapies to prevent, manage, and treat food and metabolic related diseases, today announced that PALFORZIA® [defatted powder of Arachis hypogaea L., semen (peanuts)] has received the Final Appraisal Determination (FAD) as positive draft guidance for use within the National...

