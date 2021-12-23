ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Game Bound: Bills-Patriots matchup highlights a make-or-break week 16

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS – Only three weeks remain in the NFL season, and only one team has officially clinched a playoff spot – the Packers. Seven more teams can secure berths...

Larry Brown Sports

Video: Stefon Diggs, Josh Allen ruthlessly taunted Patriots fans

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs both had big games against the New England Patriots on Sunday, and the Buffalo Bills stars let the home fans hear about it. Diggs caught a touchdown to put the Bills up 17-7 late in the second quarter. He celebrated by pointing at several different Patriots fans and telling one to “shut the f— up.” TV cameras picked up on the audio. You can see the clip below, but beware that it contains inappropriate language:
NESN.com

Patriots Playoff Picture: Where Things Stand After Rough Loss To Bills

FOXBORO, Mass. — It’s hard to feel good about the Patriots after their 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but it’s not all doom and gloom for New England. With the defeat at Gillette Stadium, the Patriots fell out of first place in the AFC East. They now need the Bills to lose at least one of their two remaining two games — home against the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets — to have a chance at winning the division.
NESN

What Sean McDermott Said About Bill Belichick After Patriots’ Loss To Bills

After his Buffalo Bills knocked off the New England Patriots, Sean McDermott clarified his headline-grabbing remarks about Bill Belichick. McDermott’s postgame comments after the Patriots beat the Bills in Buffalo three weeks earlier (“Let’s not give more credit than we need to give credit to Bill Belichick in this one”) were viewed as a slight toward the Patriots coach.
Sporting News

What channel is Bills vs. Patriots on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 16 game

There is no denying that this season has not gone how the Bills expected. They came into 2021 as Super Bowl pick darlings after an incredible 2020, but they now find themselves at 8-5 – a game out of the AFC East lead. The good news for them is that they go into Week 16 with a great opportunity to get the division lead with a very attainable tiebreaker. The bad news is that they have to do it against Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.
the buffalo bills

Bills 33, Patriots 21 | Game recap, highlights & photos

Bills vs. Atlanta Falcons on Sunday 1 pm ET on Sunday, Jan. 2 on FOX. Bills (9-6) have taken over first place in the AFC East – Buffalo holds the tiebreaker edge with a 4-1 record in divisional gams (NE is 3-2) The Bills improved to 5-3 on the...
pff.com

NFL Week 16 Game Recap: Buffalo Bills 33, New England Patriots 21

With the AFC playoff picture constantly shuffling, the Buffalo Bills avenged their wind-impacted loss to the New England Patriots three weeks ago and downed their division rival, 33-21, in Week 16. Buffalo moved up to the No. 4 seed with the victory, whereas New England fell to the No. 6...
profootballnetwork.com

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots: Matchups, prediction for de facto AFC East title game

Drama! Three weeks after playing the weirdest game of the season, the New England Patriots (9-5) and Buffalo Bills (8-6) will run it back — and the stakes could hardly be higher. While neither team can clinch the AFC East with a win, both would come very close to doing so. And a loss for either would open the door to missing the playoffs altogether. So plenty on the line in this 124th meeting of longtime rivals.
ClutchPoints

Patriots get a big boost ahead of Week 16 contest vs. Bills

The New England Patriots got some fortunate Christmas news as they found out that Kendrick Bourne will be back and playing for the team’s Week 16 contest against the Buffalo Bills. Bourne is having a great season that has seen him with 45 receptions for 667 yards and five...
CBS Sports

NFL Week 16 picks, odds: Rodgers makes MVP statement on Christmas, Patriots hand Bills another bitter defeat

Week 15 is up there in terms of the most insanely bizarre NFL weeks I've ever seen. Obviously having two games Monday and two games Tuesday is a good start to that,. The Texans scored 30 points in a cakewalk victory, the Lions beat the Cardinals and Tom Brady scored zero points in a home, prime-time loss. It was a weird week all around, fittingly coming in the longest week in NFL history.
Boston Globe

Live blog: Patriots trailing Bills in critical AFC matchup

There’s a lot at stake in Sunday’s Patriots-Bills showdown. Today’s result will likely decide the AFC East and clear a path for the winner to earn home-field advantage in the playoffs. And it comes just three weeks after a fascinating 14-10 win by New England in Buffalo...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

This graphic shows the importance of the Patriots-Bills matchup in the playoff picture

The New England Patriots’ matchup against the Buffalo Bills will have enormous consequences in the NFL playoff picture. An ESPN graphic perfectly captured the stakes. If the Patriots win the game in Week 16, they have a 99% chance of finishing at the top of the AFC East, which would mean they’re looking at a top-four finish in the playoff standings. They would then have a shot at securing home-field playoffs and a first-round bye. Buffalo, meanwhile, would be in a very uncomfortable position to jockey for a wild card spot.
The Spun

Former College Football Star RB Killed On Monday Evening

There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans lost it after Bill Belichick gave a classically snarky answer about his New Year's resolution

Bill Belichick was not feeling any lingering holiday warmth following the New England Patriots’ 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 on Sunday. He and the Patriots lost control of the AFC East, with Buffalo likely to finish at No. 1 in the division. So when Belichick faced a kind-spirited question about his New Year’s resolution, the Patriots typically-grumpy coach exercised all his remaining patience to table the question for next week.
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
