Big Game Bound: Bills-Patriots matchup highlights a make-or-break week 16

There is no denying that this season has not gone how the Bills expected. They came into 2021 as Super Bowl pick darlings after an incredible 2020, but they now find themselves at 8-5 – a game out of the AFC East lead. The good news for them is that they go into Week 16 with a great opportunity to get the division lead with a very attainable tiebreaker. The bad news is that they have to do it against Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO