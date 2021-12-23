ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Andy Murray accepts wild-card entry to Australian Open

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05xSZM_0dUacUPc00
1 of 2

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Five-time Australian Open runner-up Andy Murray received a wild-card entry Thursday for the tournament’s main draw.

Murray last played at Melbourne Park in 2019, when he made a teary retirement announcement before undergoing a second hip surgery to extend his career.

The former top-ranked Murray had also accepted a wild-card entry last year but didn’t go after testing positive for COVID-19 shortly before he was due to board a charter flight to Melbourne.

“Andy is renowned for his fighting spirit, passion and love of the game and I’m delighted to welcome him back to Melbourne in January,” Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said.

Murray, No. 134 in the ATP rankings, spoke optimistically about going deep in tournaments again after beating Jannik Sinner to reach the quarterfinals of the Stockholm Open in November. He had also pushed Stefanos Tsitsipas to five sets in a first-round loss at the U.S. Open in August.

The three-time Grand Slam champion said he’s “really excited” to return to the Australian Open.

“I’ve had some great times in Australia playing in front of the amazing crowds,” the 34-year-old Murray said, “and I can’t wait to step back out on court at Melbourne Park.”

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Emma Raducanu is set to find 2022 much tougher after her fairytale year and stunning US Open triumph... but Andy Murray's prospects are fascinating and Novak Djokovic may take the Grand Slam record

Spoiler alert: not everything Emma Raducanu touches is going to turn to gold in 2022. Anyone expecting her to win a second Grand Slam, or perhaps even a second tournament of any sort this coming season, is likely to be disappointed. It will, however, be fascinating to see how she...
TENNIS
The Independent

On this day in 2006: Shane Warne becomes first bowler to take 700 Test wickets

Shane Warne became the first bowler in Test history to take 700 wickets when he reached the landmark on Boxing Day in 2006 and the leg-spinner admitted afterwards: “Whoever writes my scripts is doing an unbelievable job.”Warne went into the fourth Test of the 2006/07 Ashes at his beloved Melbourne Cricket Ground on 699 wickets, while he revealed in the build-up that he would be retiring from international cricket at the end of the series.The Victorian fittingly reached yet another milestone in front of a Boxing Day crowd of 89,155 with a sharply turning leg-break which spun into the stumps...
SPORTS
The Independent

Versatile Vicky Wright revelling in securing ‘magical’ Winter Olympic debut

Versatile Vicky Wright revelled in securing a “magical” Winter Olympic debut but here she reveals the most daunting challenge facing her between now and Beijing – Christmas Dinner.Forfar curler Wright was officially selected in Team GB’s five-strong women’s curling team after helping Eve Muirhead’s Scottish rink secure a qualifying spot in the Netherlands this month. Wright, Muirhead, Jennifer Dodds and Hailey Duff – all selected for the Games alongside alternate Mili Smith – racked up five consecutive triumphs to bounce back from a slow start and follow up November’s European hegemony in Lillehammer.Wright juggles her curling career alongside working as...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Person
Andy Murray
The Independent

Scott Boland to become fourth Indigenous Australian to play Test cricket

Scott Boland will become just the fourth Indigenous Australian to play Test cricket after winning a surprise debut in the Boxing Day Ashes Test.Boland, 32, has been handed a dream call-up on his home pitch in Melbourne after the hosts decided not to risk the fitness of Jhye Richardson and Michael Neser.Boland hails from the Gulidjan tribe in the Colac area of Victoria and his appearance comes 15 years after the retirement of the only previous Indigenous man to wear the Baggy Green, Jason Gillespie Ashleigh Gardner played her second Test match earlier this year and was preceded by...
WORLD
The Independent

Pat Cummins toasts strong start for Australia – Boxing Day sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from 26 December.CricketAustralia captain Pat Cummins toasted another glorious day for the hosts in Melbourne, as the third Ashes Test got under way.Great Day 1. Congrats to @sboland24 cap #463 and a first Test wicket to go with it! #Ashes pic.twitter.com/NtqY33bteL— Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) December 26, 2021David Warner is sharp between the wickets but is clearly not the quickest in his own family! View...
WORLD
The Independent

England face uphill battle after more batting woe on day one of Boxing Day Test

England’s batting crumpled once again as they lacked the quality and concentration to compete on day one of the Boxing Day Ashes Test.The tourists turned up for one of the biggest occasions in the cricketing calendar intent on launching a fightback at the MCG following back-to-back defeats, but already seem likely to leave Melbourne with the series gone.A festive crowd of 57,100 saw them bowled out for just 185, outclassed by Pat Cummins in the morning session before self-inflicted wounds from senior men Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler floored them in the afternoon.We are all out for 185.Scorecard:...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stockholm Open#Us Open#Ap#Atp
The Independent

England’s batting woes continue as Australia inches closer to the urn

England’s batting flopped again as they slumped to 128 for six on day one of the Boxing Day Test, leaving Australia with one hand on the urn.The tourists have yet to reach 300 in the series and the familiar frailty of their top seven reared its head again as Australia bossed proceedings in front of more than 51,000 fans at the MCG.Captain Joe Root was furious with himself for giving his wicket away on 50, his ninth unconverted half-century Down Under, but he was still the top scorer in a group that looks incapable of asserting any kind of authority.Twice...
SPORTS
AFP

England fight back with key wickets of Labuschagne and Smith

England grabbed the key wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith to give themselves a fighting chance in the third Ashes Test on Monday, on a day overshadowed by four positive Covid cases within their camp. Coronavirus impacted the second Test at Adelaide with Australian captain Pat Cummins ruled out just before the start for being in close contact with a positive Covid-19 case. 
SPORTS
AFP

Hapless England's Ashes dreams in tatters as Australia pounce

England crashed to 185 all out on day one of the third Test on Sunday, leaving their Ashes dreams on the brink of ruin in the face of a relentless Australian attack. After heavy defeats in Brisbane and Adelaide, the visitors must win in Melbourne to keep the five-Test series alive, with Australia only needing a draw to retain the urn as holders. But those hopes took a near-fatal blow as Australia ripped through England's flimsy batting, with only captain Joe Root (50) and Jonny Bairstow (35) showing resistance. Australian skipper Pat Cummins, back after missing the second Adelaide Test because he was in Covid isolation, and spin king Nathan Lyon both took 3-36.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Australian Open
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Jonny Bairstow knows England need to be ‘stronger’ after more Ashes batting woe

Jonny Bairstow knows England need to be “stronger and tougher” but only a remarkable shift in fortunes at the MCG will salvage their Ashes campaign after another costly batting collapse.Australia enjoyed the festivities of Melbourne’s Boxing Day Test, rolling out their opponents for an underpowered score of 185 to complete another sorry day at the office for the tourists.While England failed to piece together a single half-century stand, their opponents managed it at the first time of asking as David Warner (38) and Marcus Harris (20no) put on 57 in a stumps score of 61 for one.The three biggest errors...
SPORTS
The Independent

England’s batting crumples once again – day one of the Boxing Day Test

England flopped on the first day of the Boxing Day Test, with their flimsy batting line-up again under the microscope after being rolled over for 185.Captain Joe Root top-scored with 50 in another otherwise deeply uninspiring card, but was visibly frustrated at the tame manner of his dismissal. His was one of three unforced errors from senior men in a demoralising afternoon session, with Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler also culpable.Australian openers David Warner and Marcus Harris then outstripped England’s best partnership before being parted by James Anderson, with the hosts closing on 61 for one.The duck huntRoot’s Australian conundrumRoot...
SPORTS
The Independent

England look to bowlers after fresh batting misery – day one of Boxing Day Test

England need a resounding fightback from their bowlers if they are to keep their Ashes hopes alive after another chastening opening day for Joe Root’s side in Melbourne.The captain top-scored with 50 but it was another woeful batting display by his team after Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to turn the screw on England’s top order.Root was visibly frustrated at the tame manner of his dismissal. His was one of three unforced errors from senior men in a demoralising afternoon session, with Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler also culpable as the tourists were eventually bowled out...
SPORTS
The Independent

England given all-clear to resume third Ashes Test after Covid scare

England are set to resume their third Ashes Test in Australia despite a number of positive Covid-19 test results arising in the tourists’ camp.England players and coaching staff all tested negative after an initial positive result by a “family group” member on Sunday, and as such they were given the all-clear to travel to Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) ahead of day two of the series’ third Test.A small number of coaching staff and two players outside the starting XI are understood to have remained at the team hotel as a precaution, while the number of positive test results among the...
HEALTH
The Independent

Ray Illingworth: Single-minded England captain turned national team ‘supremo’

In a sport where statistics serve as the backbone of so many stories, Ray Illingworth was always better understood through the prism of his unyielding personality.That is not to say Illingworth is poorly served by his numbers – 61 Tests, 122 wickets and a couple of centuries, not to mention a three-decade first-class career boasting more than 24,000 first-class runs and 2,000 scalps.Illingworth the player was shy of true elite status, but as a solid lower middle-order batsman, infuriatingly miserly off-spinner and specialist gully fielder, he was never far from the action.But such feats are window dressing when assessing Illingworth’s...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

695K+
Followers
366K+
Post
314M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy