ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Pauls, NC

St. Pauls police ask for help finding suspected car burglar

By Braley Dodson
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

Comments / 3

Related
WBTW News13

Suspect shot by employee during attempted robbery at North Carolina Family Dollar, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are investigating outside a Family Dollar after an attempted robbery and shooting, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 5:07 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a reported armed robbery. Police say a person tried to rob the Family Dollar in the 500 block of Martin Luther […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTW News13

3 shot in North Carolina during family gathering, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people in North Carolina were shot during a family gathering on Christmas, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 11:54 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting on Nissen Avenue. Arriving officers found a 20-year-old High Point man, a 19-year-old Winston-Salem teen and a juvenile victim suffering from […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Pauls, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Saint Pauls, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Police#Nexstar Media Inc
WBTW News13

North Carolina man charged in July death of toddler

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A Winston-Salem man has been charged in the July death of a toddler, according to authorities in North Carolina The Winston-Salem Journal reported Thursday that Fernanda Lavon Jones, 34, faces counts of murder and felony child abuse. Jones is being held without bond in the Forsyth County Jail, according to police. It’s unclear […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTW News13

Man accused of killing North Carolina 1-year-old boy arrested

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The man accused of killing a 1-year-old boy in Winston-Salem is now behind bars, according to police. At about 4:20 a.m. on July 27, Winston-Salem police, fire and EMS crews responded to a report of “unknown trouble” on the 1200 block of Peachtree Street. At the scene, officers found a 1-year-old […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
WBTW News13

1 hurt in shooting at Atlantic Beach club parking lot

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Friday morning in a shooting in Atlantic Beach, according to police. The shooting happened at about 3:10 a.m. in the parking lot of Thee DollHouse off Highway 17 South, according to Police Chief Quentin Robinson. The person who was shot is expected to survive, Robinson said. […]
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Police: one hurt in Atlantic Beach shooting Friday morning

ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WBTW) – One person was hurt in an early morning shooting Friday. Atlantic Beach police Chief Quentin Robinson told News13 the shooting happened around 3:10 a.m. in the parking lot of Thee DollHouse off Highway 17 South. Chief Robinson says the person hurt has non-life threatening injuries. There is no information about […]
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

1 injured after shots fired during reported robbery near Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating Friday morning after shots were fired during a reported robbery near Longs, according to Mikayla Moskov with the Horry County Police Department. Police said shots appeared to be fired during a robbery near Radius Road. One person was injured and taken to a hospital by […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Rollover crash injures 2, slows traffic in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were taken to the hospital early Sunday afternoon following a rollover crash in the Conway area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The two-vehicle crash happened about 1 p.m. in the area of Old Highway 472 and Highway 66 and lanes of traffic were blocked while emergency crews […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Robeson County man reported missing

ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a man last seen on Wednesday. Corey Gibson, 26, was last seen at about 2 p.m. near his home on Highway 20 East in St. Pauls, according to authorities. He’s described as being 6’2″ and weighs about […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

5K+
Followers
808
Post
944K+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy