St. Pauls police ask for help finding suspected car burglar

Suspect shot by employee during attempted robbery at North Carolina Family Dollar, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are investigating outside a Family Dollar after an attempted robbery and shooting, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 5:07 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a reported armed robbery. Police say a person tried to rob the Family Dollar in the 500 block of Martin Luther […]
14-year-old shoots, injures officer near east Charlotte apartment complex, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer was shot by a 14-year-old near an apartment complex in east Charlotte Monday morning, according to police. Police said the shooting happened near the Woodland Estates Apartment Homes off Reddman Road near the 6100 block of Treetop Court. Officers responded to the report of a […]
3 shot in North Carolina during family gathering, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people in North Carolina were shot during a family gathering on Christmas, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 11:54 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting on Nissen Avenue. Arriving officers found a 20-year-old High Point man, a 19-year-old Winston-Salem teen and a juvenile victim suffering from […]
Man charged with murder after shooting family member on Christmas, North Carolina deputies say
A man in his early 70s was shot and died at the scene, which is in the Willow Spring area.
SLED: Deputy fatally shoots armed suspect in South Carolina after domestic violence call
South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting.
‘Explosive device’ used in attempted theft at ATM in South Carolina
EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — Charleston County authorities are investigating after someone reportedly used an explosive device Christmas morning to try to break into an ATM on Edisto Island. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded about 9 a.m. to Enterprise Bank of South Carolina at 804 Oyster Park after a report of […]
Bennettsville police searching for suspect in grocery store parking lot shooting, another reported hours later
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a man suspected of shooting a person in a grocery store parking lot. The victim was in a vehicle parked outside the East Side Grocery store when Khalil Dease left the store, went over to the vehicle and then got into an […]
South Carolina veteran’s cemetery vandalized on Christmas morning
An Anderson County veteran's cemetery was vandalized on Christmas morning.
Darlington County deputies looking for 3 suspects in Christmas Eve armed robbery
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County authorities are looking for three people after a Christmas Eve robbery at the Sav-Way store near Hartsville. Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr. said a store employee told deputies that three masked suspects armed with handguns entered the store on North 5th Street about 7:20 p.m. and demanded money […]
North Carolina man charged in July death of toddler
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A Winston-Salem man has been charged in the July death of a toddler, according to authorities in North Carolina The Winston-Salem Journal reported Thursday that Fernanda Lavon Jones, 34, faces counts of murder and felony child abuse. Jones is being held without bond in the Forsyth County Jail, according to police. It’s unclear […]
Man accused of killing North Carolina 1-year-old boy arrested
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The man accused of killing a 1-year-old boy in Winston-Salem is now behind bars, according to police. At about 4:20 a.m. on July 27, Winston-Salem police, fire and EMS crews responded to a report of “unknown trouble” on the 1200 block of Peachtree Street. At the scene, officers found a 1-year-old […]
Conway police arrest 2 people allegedly connected to gas station robbery
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police have arrested two people believed to have been involved in robbing a gas station. Conway police had been looking for a man about 40 years old who demanded money from a gas station at 1700 Church St., according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. He was described […]
1 hurt in shooting at Atlantic Beach club parking lot
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Friday morning in a shooting in Atlantic Beach, according to police. The shooting happened at about 3:10 a.m. in the parking lot of Thee DollHouse off Highway 17 South, according to Police Chief Quentin Robinson. The person who was shot is expected to survive, Robinson said. […]
Police: Suspect killed during attempted robbery at Lumberton arcade
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — The suspect in an attempted robbery was shot while trying to commit the crime Thursday morning, according to Lumberton police. The person, whose name has not yet been released by authorities, was shot at about 5:50 a.m. at the Skilled Arcade #3, located at 402 N. Pine St., according to police. […]
Police: one hurt in Atlantic Beach shooting Friday morning
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WBTW) – One person was hurt in an early morning shooting Friday. Atlantic Beach police Chief Quentin Robinson told News13 the shooting happened around 3:10 a.m. in the parking lot of Thee DollHouse off Highway 17 South. Chief Robinson says the person hurt has non-life threatening injuries. There is no information about […]
Man accused of trying to stuff $2,000 in North Carolina toilet after police chase
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men have been arrested on drug charges after a bizarre chase in High Point. Just after 3 p.m. Wednesday, High Point police attempted to stop a car around the 100 block of Greenview Terrace. The vehicle stopped and two men ran from the vehicle towards the Arcadia Inn. Roger […]
2 killed, 1 seriously hurt in head-on crash on Pine Needle Drive in Longs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed early Christmas morning in a head-on crash on Pine Needle Drive in Longs, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. A third person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after the crash, which happened about 12:45 a.m. near Monterrey Drive, Master Trooper David Jones […]
1 injured after shots fired during reported robbery near Longs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating Friday morning after shots were fired during a reported robbery near Longs, according to Mikayla Moskov with the Horry County Police Department. Police said shots appeared to be fired during a robbery near Radius Road. One person was injured and taken to a hospital by […]
Rollover crash injures 2, slows traffic in Conway area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were taken to the hospital early Sunday afternoon following a rollover crash in the Conway area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The two-vehicle crash happened about 1 p.m. in the area of Old Highway 472 and Highway 66 and lanes of traffic were blocked while emergency crews […]
Robeson County man reported missing
ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a man last seen on Wednesday. Corey Gibson, 26, was last seen at about 2 p.m. near his home on Highway 20 East in St. Pauls, according to authorities. He’s described as being 6’2″ and weighs about […]
