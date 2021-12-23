ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Kensington, PA

Pittsburgh police recover car stolen at New Kensington Sheetz

By Brian C. Rittmeyer
Valley News Dispatch
Valley News Dispatch
 4 days ago
A car stolen Wednesday night from New Kensington was recovered about five hours later by Pittsburgh police, New Kensington police Chief Bob Deringer said.

The car, a 2021 Audi S5 sport sedan, was taken from the parking lot at Sheetz on Freeport Street shortly before 10 p.m., Deringer said. It had been left unlocked and running.

New Kensington police issued a public warning earlier this month after several vehicle thefts from the Sheetz parking lot. The department said all of the thefts had been with vehicles running and doors left unlocked. Because of that, the department advised those going to Sheetz to shut off their cars, take their keys and lock their doors.

A few minutes after being taken from Sheetz, the Audi was seen by a license plate reader system and traffic cameras crossing the Ninth Street Bridge and heading north on Freeport Road into East Deer, Deringer said.

Pittsburgh police recovered the vehicle around 2:45 a.m. Deringer did not say where the car was found or comment on its condition.

Pittsburgh police could not immediately be reached for comment.

No suspect information or description was immediately available.

