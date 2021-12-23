ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

Maverick Health offering free COVID-19 testing in Greenbrier County

By Skylar Eagle
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — If you are traveling for the holidays, it is a good idea to get tested for COVID-19 before and after your trip.

One local healthcare organization is hosting free COVID-19 tests at four schools in Greenbrier County beginning on Monday.

Maverick Health will be at Western Greenbrier Middle School on December 27, 2021, Frankford Elementary School on December 28, 2021, White Sulphur Elementary December 29, 2021 and Lewisburg Elementary on December 30, 2021.

The tests will be non-invasive saliva tests. Testing is free and open to the public.

Pre-registration is available on this website .

