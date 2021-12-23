ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Uncharted Trailer: Tom Holland Treasure Hunts, Mark Wahlberg Gets Sully's 'Stache

toofab.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second trailer for Sony's live-action adaptation of the Uncharted...

toofab.com

HollywoodLife

Tom Holland Says He’s ‘Ready To Start A Family’ After Zendaya Gushes Over Him: ‘I Love Kids’

The ‘Spider-Man’ star showed that he’s excited to take an off-screen adventure, after playing Spidey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Could Spider-Dad be the next role in Tom Holland‘s career? The 25-year-old actor spoke about his desire to start a family and be a father in the future during a Wednesday December 15 interview with People. Tom, who’s dating his Spider-Man co-star Zendaya, 25, admitted that he’s looking forward to the day he has kids of his own, when explaining that he thinks he’d be a teacher if he weren’t an actor.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
epicstream.com

Jamie Foxx Had One Condition in Spider-Man: No Way Home Return

What makes Spider-Man: No Way Home more exciting is that the villains of the previous movies are coming back and their respective actors will be reprising their roles as the big baddies of the film. One of those iconic portrayals is that of Jamie Foxx who played Electro in the version of Andrew Garfield but before his return, he has been promised one condition.
MOVIES
Vulture

Shang-Chi ‘Flopped So Hard’ They Got a Sequel

So Shang-Chi’s sticking around. Per Deadline, Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct it. And that’s not Cretton’s only upcoming project with Marvel. The filmmaker from Maui is currently working on a new MCU series for Disney+, and he’s signed an exclusive multi-year deal to develop TV projects for Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
MOVIES
Popculture

Ryan Reynolds' Worst Movie Just Hit HBO Max

HBO Max subscribers just got treated to a Ryan Reynolds-starring film, though the most recent addition to the streaming library may not be much to celebrate. While the actor is known for his roles in films like Dead Pool, Free Guy, and Red Notice it is another far less critically-acclaimed film of his that just made its way to HBO Max – R.I.P.D., the 2013 supernatural action-comedy regarded as the worst film of Reynold's career.
MOVIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
The Independent

11 actors who regret famous movie roles, from Harrison Ford to Kate Winslet

“What are your biggest regrets?” This might be one of the more obvious questions a journalist can ask an actor, but the answer can often be hugely revealing.Just because an actor starred in an acclaimed film doesn’t necessarily mean they reflect upon it positively. In fact, it seems that some actors are even more critical of their own appearance in otherwise good films because of the high quality elsewhere.Here are 11 actors who have express regret over their roles in certain films.Timothée Chalamet – A Rainy Day in New York (2019)Timothée Chalamet is one of a few actors to have...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

I Can’t Tell If It’s Sneaky Genius Or Really Silly For Mark Wahlberg To Push Uncharted During Spider-Man: No Way Home Premiere Week

Tonight and this weekend audiences that have been waiting for Spider-Man: No Way Home to finally arrive will wait no longer. All the questions fans have about just what will happen to Spider-Man, and even just who is actually in the movie, will finally be answered. And that means right now is the perfect time…to start promoting the Uncharted movie? That’s apparently the plan, as Mark Wahlberg is sharing the movie’s new poster just as Spider-Man: No Way Home is hitting theaters. Is this too much Tom Holland or is there no such thing?
MOVIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Holland fits the part of Nathan Drake in this Uncharted poster

The Uncharted movie might not be out until next year, but Sony Pictures revealed its poster Wednesday. While virtually everyone on the planet is tripping over themselves to see Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters this week, Uncharted released its official poster, which, get ready for it: has Holland dead-center. Oh, and Mark Wahlberg is there too — sadly, he is not a Spider-Man too.
MOVIES
The Independent

A timeline of Zendaya and Tom Holland’s relationship

Zendaya and Tom Holland are all over our screens right now, as Spider-Man: No Way Home premieres across the world this week.Since 2017, Holland has played Peter Parker (aka Spider-Man) and Zendaya his love interest, MJ, in the Marvel and Sony franchise.But it’s not their on-screen chemistry that has captured the hearts of fans, but their real-life romance that has everyone swooning over the pair.This week, fans praised Holland for stopping an interview to watch Zendaya arrive on the red carpet at the world premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home in Los Angeles.In the middle of his red carpet...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Uncharted movie debuts new look at Tom Holland

Uncharted has unveiled a new look at Tom Holland in an official poster. The upcoming action flick sees the Spider-Man actor take on the character of treasure hunter Nathan Drake from the video game series, starring alongside Mark Wahlberg as Victor 'Sully' Sullivan. Studio Sony has now released the movie's...
VIDEO GAMES
PopSugar

Ouch! Tom Holland, Timothée Chalamet, and More Get Roasted With "Mean Tweets"

Jimmy Kimmel Live! returned with a new round of "Mean Tweets" on Monday night, and whew, people did not hold back. Celebrities like Tom Holland, Timothée Chalamet, Dakota Johnson, Tom Hanks, Anne Hathaway, and Regina King all felt the burn as they read savage tweets from online trolls. Holland was called an "absolute wanker," while Johnson was told she has some serious "d*ck nose." Ouch! Someone also said King was "too muscular," but she ultimately had the last laugh. Check out what else was said in the latest "Mean Tweets" video above now.
CELEBRITIES
toofab.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home Smashes Box Office Records

Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man swings his way into box office history as the third biggest opener of all time. "Spider-Man: No Way Home" has become a force to be reckoned with this weekend as it became the third biggest global opener of all time. The latest installment to the "Spider-Man"...
MOVIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘The Lost City’ Trailer: Sandra Bullock Writes Herself Into a Treasure Hunt

The first official trailer for the comedy adventure The Lost City begins with Sandra Bullock, Daniel Radcliffe, and Channing Tatum attempting to be the first to say, “Here’s the trailer for The Lost City.” What follows is two and a half minutes of sheer Romancing the Stone-ish hilarity that finds Bullock playing a novelist who gets pulled into a treasure hunt.
MOVIES
kalb.com

Sony releases 2nd ‘Uncharted’ trailer

(KALB) - Sony Picture Entertainment has released the second trailer for its upcoming video game to film adaptation, “Uncharted.” Based on the popular PlayStation series of games, the film stars Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, and Antonio Banderas. Street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Second trailer for ‘Uncharted’ gives Sully his iconic moustache

The second trailer for Uncharted – Sony’s cinematic adaption of the acclaimed PlayStation franchise – has landed, giving fans the first look at Victor Sullivan (aka Sully, played in the film by Mark Wahlberg) with his classic moustache. The film itself will hit UK cinemas on February...
MOVIES

