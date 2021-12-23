Police Charge 62-Year-Old Man for Sexual Assault and Attempted Robbery Following Forest Hills Elevator Attack

Police have charged a 62-year-old man for sexual assault and attempted robbery in relation to a knifepoint attack that took place in a Forest Hills elevator last week.

Ralph Toro, of Corona, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly attacking a 51-year-old woman inside an apartment building near 62nd Drive and 108th Street at around noon on Friday.

Toro allegedly followed the woman onto the elevator, — located in the victim’s building — brandished a knife and demanded the woman hand over her belongings by placing them on the floor of the elevator.

Suspect (NYPD)

Toro then conducted a body search as he sought additional property. He allegedly pulled down the woman’s pants and sexually assaulted her, according to police.

The victim, however, fought back and was able to push Toro out of the elevator before he could steal any of her belongings. He then fled the building by going down the stairwell.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for a medical evaluation.

Police listed Toro’s most recent address as the Holiday Inn Express, at 113-10 Horace Harding Expressway. The Queens Chronicle reported that the hotel was being used as transitional housing for formerly incarcerated individuals last year. It’s unclear if Toro has any prior arrests.