ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police Charge 62-Year-Old Man for Sexual Assault and Attempted Robbery Following Forest Hills Elevator Attack

Queens Post
Queens Post
 4 days ago

Police have charged a 62-year-old man for sexual assault and attempted robbery in relation to a knifepoint attack that took place in a Forest Hills elevator last week.

Ralph Toro, of Corona, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly attacking a 51-year-old woman inside an apartment building near 62nd Drive and 108th Street at around noon on Friday.

Toro allegedly followed the woman onto the elevator, — located in the victim’s building — brandished a knife and demanded the woman hand over her belongings by placing them on the floor of the elevator.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GAfIx_0dUaZu7v00
Suspect (NYPD)

Toro then conducted a body search as he sought additional property. He allegedly pulled down the woman’s pants and sexually assaulted her, according to police.

The victim, however, fought back and was able to push Toro out of the elevator before he could steal any of her belongings. He then fled the building by going down the stairwell.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for a medical evaluation.

Police listed Toro’s most recent address as the Holiday Inn Express, at 113-10 Horace Harding Expressway. The Queens Chronicle reported that the hotel was being used as transitional housing for formerly incarcerated individuals last year. It’s unclear if Toro has any prior arrests.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Police#Sexual Assault#Forest Hills#A Forest#The Holiday Inn Express#The Queens Chronicle
WBTW News13

Man charged with attempted robbery in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was booked into the Darlington County Detention Center Wednesday after Hartsville police said that he attempted to rob someone. Errion Deondrea Reddick has been charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon. He is accused of pulling out a gun, pointing it at a person and demanding money on […]
HARTSVILLE, SC
KSLA

Charges upgraded for man accused of assaulting 72-year-old

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police have charged a man in connection to an early Dec. battery that led to the death of an elderly man. On Dec. 4, SPD responded to the 2000 block of Lakeshore Drive on reports of a battery. Upon arrival, officers found Namon Booker, 72, unconscious in a parking lot. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Eyewitness News

Police: Man attempts climbing through child's window in attempted robbery

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Middletown Police arrested a man who was attempting to climb into a child’s bedroom through the window. The attempted robbery happened on Maynard Street. An officer who received a description of the suspect, recognized the description match the description of a neighbor. A sergeant...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAVY News 10

Business owners shaken after Police: 65-year-old woman fatally shot in attempted robbery at gas station

WAVY News 10's Marielena Balouris reports. READ MORE: https://bit.ly/3e4aLxX. Business owners shaken after Police: 65-year-old woman fatally shot in attempted robbery at gas station. Teen shot and killed after basketball game at Menchville High School in Newport News. Chesapeake council votes to eliminate curbside recycling service to help fund pay...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
wbrc.com

14-year-old charged with attempted murder of police officer in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - A 14-year-old is facing charges, including attempted murder of a police officer, after shooting a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer during a car break-in, WBTV reported. Officers were dispatched to a car break-in Monday morning. The caller also said the suspect pointed a firearm at a resident...
CHARLOTTE, NC
mocoshow.com

Two Juveniles and an 18-Year-Old Arrested and Charged With First Degree Murder, Armed Robbery, and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery Following the Death of a 33-Year-Old Bethesda Man

Detectives from the MCPD Major Crimes Division, Homicide Section have arrested and charged two juveniles and an 18-year-old with first degree murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery, following the death of a 33-year-old in Bethesda. For Immediate Release: Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the...
BETHESDA, MD
CBS Chicago

Man Facing Attempted Murder Charges After Firing Gun At Police Officers In University Village

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — A University Village man who shot at police Friday night was charged with attempted murder, authorities said. Nokomis Lee Jefferson, 29, is facing several charges including felony attempted murder and felony possession of a weapon after firing a gun at police officers who approached him and another man who were brandishing guns in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street, according to Chicago Police. The officers returned fire in the incident, wounding Jefferson, who was taken to an area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The second offender fled on foot and was taken into custody. No officers were injured in the incident but the officers were both taken to an area hospital for observation and two weapons were recovered on the scene. The incident is being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability and the officers involved were put on routine administrative duties for 30 days. Jefferson is set to appear in bond court Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

29-Year-Old Man Charged for Assaulting, Biting Dallas Security Guard

A man is in custody after an altercation on Cedar Springs Road in Dallas on Sunday morning. According to the Dallas Police Department, officers were on patrol when they observed a disturbance in the 4000 block of Cedar Springs Road at approximately 1:20 a.m. Police said officers saw the 24-year-old...
DALLAS, TX
wfxg.com

62-year-old man dies after police suspect elderly abuse

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of 62-year-old Bobby Laws. Laws' death comes five days after his daughter, Dianna Laws, was arrested for elderly abuse. According to the Coroner's Office, Laws died at Augusta University Medical Center at 2:48 p.m. He was...
AUGUSTA, GA
Eye On Annapolis

Man Shot Near West and Calvert Streets in Annapolis

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting of a man near the corner of West and Calvert Streets in the historic section of downtown Annapolis over the holiday weekend. On December 24, 2021 at approximately 9:50 pm Annapolis Police officers responded to the intersection of West St and...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Report Annapolis

Gambrils Man, 27, Charged Following Attempted Robbery of Odenton Area Gas Station

A 27 year old man from Gambrils has been charged in connection with the recent attempted robbery of an Odenton area gas station. On December 21, 2021, at approximately 7:30 a.m., officers responded to the Exxon located at 1318 Annapolis Road for the report of an armed male inside the business. The male allegedly locked the doors to the store, threatened the clerk with two knives and began removing merchandise.
ODENTON, MD
Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
533K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy