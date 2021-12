Penn State Great Valley’s new Associate Chief Academic Officer, Ronnie Godshalk, has been familiar with the campus for a while, writes Christy Selagy for Penn State News. Although her full-time appointment began at the start of the fall semester, she’s been on campus since January transitioning to the new role. Godshalk’s relationship with Great Valley goes back even further — she joined the management faculty as an assistant professor in 1997, became an associate professor, and served as the David and Marjorie Rosenberg Professor for Innovation and Change from 2002 to 2007.

